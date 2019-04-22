Girls Basketball Recruiting: The 2019 Class Signed
See where the top players from the 2019 class are going to play college basketball.
NMPreps.com
|PLAYER
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|
Carsyn Boswell
|
Carlsbad High School
|
Idaho State
|
Maiah Rivas
|
West Mesa High School
|
New Mexico Highlands
|
Ashley Antone
|
Gallup High School
|
New Mexico Highlands
|
Kourtney Lewis
|
Magdalena High School
|
New Mexico Highlands
|
Julia Chavez
|
Rio Rancho High School
|
Eastern New Mexico
|
Laura Guiterrez
|
Rio Rancho High School
|
Adams State
|
Fetisha Johnson
|
Miyamura High School
|
Haskell Indian Nations
|
Kamryn Yazzie
|
Gallup High School
|
Haskell Indian Nations
|
Taylor Salazar
|
Santa Fe High School
|
Cochise College (JC)
|
Alize Ruiz
|
Mayfield High School
|
Colby Community College (JC)
|
Estrella Avalos
|
Onate High School
|
Colby Community College (JC)
|
Mitchel Mortensen
|
Rio Rancho High School
|
Utah State Eastern (JC)
|
Katelynn Limardo
|
Silver High School
|
Montana State