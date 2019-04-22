Ticker
Girls Basketball Recruiting: The 2019 Class Signed

See where the top players from the 2019 class are going to play college basketball.

NMPreps.com: 2019 Commitments 
PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE

Carsyn Boswell

Carlsbad High School

Idaho State

Maiah Rivas

West Mesa High School

New Mexico Highlands

Ashley Antone

Gallup High School

New Mexico Highlands

Kourtney Lewis

Magdalena High School

New Mexico Highlands

Julia Chavez

Rio Rancho High School

Eastern New Mexico

Laura Guiterrez

Rio Rancho High School

Adams State

Fetisha Johnson

Miyamura High School

Haskell Indian Nations

Kamryn Yazzie

Gallup High School

Haskell Indian Nations

Taylor Salazar

Santa Fe High School

Cochise College (JC)

Alize Ruiz

Mayfield High School

Colby Community College (JC)

Estrella Avalos

Onate High School

Colby Community College (JC)

Mitchel Mortensen

Rio Rancho High School

Utah State Eastern (JC)
NMPreps.com Recruiting: Class of 2020
PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE

Katelynn Limardo

Silver High School

Montana State

