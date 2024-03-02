As we approach the culmination of the 2023/2024 New Mexico high school basketball season, the final day of the regular season and district tournaments brings with it the potential for some teams to seize a state tournament bid. Today, we spotlight a couple of intriguing matchups where teams have the opportunity to secure an automatic bid by winning their district tournament championship.

Bid Steal Opportunity: Bloomfield Bobcats (14-14) at Gallup Bengals (14-12), 6pm

For those invested in 4A basketball, all eyes are on this pivotal matchup between the Bloomfield Bobcats and the Gallup Bengals. Despite sharing the District 1-4A regular-season championship, the Bloomfield Bobcats find themselves on the cusp of clinching a state tournament bid. A victory tonight not only secures the district tournament championship but also guarantees them a spot in the 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. The regular-season encounters between these two teams ended in a split, with Bloomfield edging out the Bengals in their last meeting, 65-62. Prediction: Bloomfield 55, Gallup 54 Andrew Florez's consistent scoring prowess, averaging 17 points per game, makes him a key player for the Bobcats. However, it's the X-factor in Xavier Abernathy that could tip the scales in Bloomfield's favor tonight.

Bid Steal Opportunity: Los Alamos Hilltoppers (11-16) at Taos Tigers (14-13), 6pm

In another 4A basketball showdown, the Los Alamos Hilltoppers face the formidable challenge of upsetting the top-seeded Taos Tigers in the 2-4A district. Los Alamos, with a mid-season coaching change, is poised to steal a state tournament bid if they can emerge victorious on the road against the Tigers. Taos holds a 2-0 advantage in the season series. Prediction: Taos 50, Los Alamos 42 Niko Garcia leads the charge for the Los Alamos Hilltoppers, averaging an impressive 19.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the Taos Tigers boast a balanced lineup, with Noah Washington averaging 11.4 points per game and Lionel Salazar proving to be a key contributor. The Tigers' depth and versatility give them the edge in what promises to be a closely contested battle.

Round 5: La Cueva Bears (19-9) at West Mesa Mustangs (18-9), 6pm

In what promises to be an electrifying showdown, the La Cueva Bears and the West Mesa Mustangs face off for the fifth time this season, this time on the west side of Albuquerque. Fresh off their narrow victory in the one-game playoff on Monday night (56-53), the Mustangs earn the right to host the District 2-5A tournament championship. Each encounter between these two teams has been filled with intensity and drama, and tonight's matchup could be the pinnacle of their season series. Prediction: West Mesa 58, La Cueva 53 With plenty of star power on both sides, including future University of New Mexico Lobos Elijah Brody of West Mesa (Football for UNM) and Dylan Chavez (Basketball for UNM) of La Cueva, this game is sure to be a spectacle. While La Cueva boasts the x-factor in Daniel Lovato, we're giving the edge to the West Mesa Mustangs, who have their sights set on securing a top-eight seed in the state tournament.

As the regular season draws to a close and the stakes heighten in the district tournaments, these bid-stealing opportunities add an extra layer of excitement to the high school basketball landscape in New Mexico.

