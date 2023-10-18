As the 2023 New Mexico high school football season nears its climax, we've been closely following the standout quarterbacks who have electrified the gridiron. After highlighting the top ten quarterbacks in our "Ten Quarterbacks Lighting Up New Mexico High School Football" and showcasing the rising underclassmen stars in "Young Guns: Rising Underclassmen Quarterbacks Shine in New Mexico High School Football," it's time to unveil a few more signal-callers who are set to make the final ballot. These talented quarterbacks have left an indelible mark on the season, and today, we'll shine the spotlight on their impressive performances.

Top Quarterbacks in 2023

Daniel Hernandez - Centennial High School (2024)

In the realm of New Mexico high school football, Centennial High School's Daniel Hernandez has emerged as a true game changer. A two-year starter for the Hawks, he's been instrumental in their impressive 14-4 record over this period, establishing himself as...continue here.

Elijah Brody - West Mesa High School (2024)

Elijah Brody - West Mesa High School (2024) A rising star in New Mexico high school football, Brody, with a Division I offer from the University of New Mexico, is making waves this season. The dual-threat quarterback has been a driving force behind the Mustangs' 4-4 season. Brody has showcased his versatility, tallying 1,277 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air. His ground game is equally impressive, with 1,221 rushing yards and a remarkable 18 rushing touchdowns. Standing at 6-foot-3, Brody's dynamic playmaking abilities have solidified his status as one of the state's most electrifying quarterbacks...continue here

Gunnar Guardiola - Las Cruces High School (2026)

A fresh face in the high school football scene, Guardiola has taken the helm for a resurgent Bulldawgs team. Currently on a four-game winning streak, Las Cruces boasts a 4-4 season record with Guardiola at the helm. The young quarterback has displayed..continue here.

Manny Fuentez - Roswell High School (2024)