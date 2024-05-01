Standout Performances Illuminate Tuesday of Week 10 New Mexico HS Baseball
Tuesday night in Week 10 of the 2024 New Mexico high school baseball season showcased a myriad of standout performances, captivating fans across the state. From dominant pitching displays to unexpected upsets, the evening delivered thrilling moments and noteworthy achievements. Amidst the action, two pitchers distinguished themselves with stellar outings, while several players left their mark with impressive contributions on the field. Let's delve into the highlights and key insights from Tuesday's intense matchups.
Scoreboard
Tuesday, April 30th
Albuquerque Academy 6, Bernalillo 4 - F
Aztec 34, Gallup 2 - F
Belen 10, Grants 6 - F
Bloomfield 12, Kirtland Central 2 - F
Bosque 20, Laguna-Acoma 6 - F
Capitan 20, Mescalero Apache 10 - F
Centennial 13, Las Cruces 6 - F
Cibola 13, Atrisco Heritage 9 - F
Cleveland 12, Rio Rancho 2 - F
Estancia 4, Sandia Prep 0 - F
Eunice 12, Jal 2 - F
Gadsden 12, Alamogordo 11 - F
Highland 5, Valencia 4 - F
Laguna-Acoma 16, Bosque 5 - F
Loving 17, Elida 3 - F
Magdalena 10, Jemez Valley 5 - F
Magdalena 14, Jemez Valley 6 - F
Menaul/Oak Grove 18, Estancia 2 - F
Menaul/Oak Grove 23, Estancia 5 - F
Mescalero Apache 7, Capitan 5 - F
Miyamura 8, Shiprock 2 - F
Mora 14, Questa 2 - F
Navajo Prep 12, Zuni 8 - F
Navajo Prep 8, Zuni 7 - F
New Mexico Military 11, Tucumcari 0 - F
New Mexico Military 14, Tucumcari 0 - F
Organ Mountain 7, Mayfield 0 - F
Questa 4, Mora 3 - F
Santa Rosa 15, Pecos 6 - F
St. Michael's 10, Robertson 2 - F
Tohatchi 13, Northwest 3 - F
Tohatchi 7, Northwest 5 - F
Tularosa 21, Lordsburg 9 - F
Valley 10, Del Norte 0 - F
West Las Vegas 20, Raton 4 - F
Recaps and Top Players from Tuesday
Albuquerque Academy 6, Bernalillo 4 - Final: Albuquerque Academy Secures District 6-4A Title with a 6-4 Victory. In a crucial matchup on Tuesday night, the Albuquerque Academy Chargers clinched the District 6-4A championship with a hard-fought win over the Bernalillo Spartans on the road. Junior Andrew Olson led the offensive charge for the Chargers with 2 hits, but the highlight of the game came from two powerful home runs, one by junior EJ Gallardo and the other by sophomore Ryan Williams, who also contributed 3 RBIs. However, the spotlight belonged to junior Matthew Delaney, who delivered a remarkable pitching performance, going the distance with all 7 innings and an impressive 15 strikeouts. Despite the loss, freshman Ulisses Castro managed 2 hits for Bernalillo, while sophomore Andrew Hernandez-Carrillo showcased his skills with a hit, run, triple, and 2 RBIs, adding to the Spartans' efforts.
