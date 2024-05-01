Albuquerque Academy 6, Bernalillo 4 - Final: Albuquerque Academy Secures District 6-4A Title with a 6-4 Victory. In a crucial matchup on Tuesday night, the Albuquerque Academy Chargers clinched the District 6-4A championship with a hard-fought win over the Bernalillo Spartans on the road. Junior Andrew Olson led the offensive charge for the Chargers with 2 hits, but the highlight of the game came from two powerful home runs, one by junior EJ Gallardo and the other by sophomore Ryan Williams, who also contributed 3 RBIs. However, the spotlight belonged to junior Matthew Delaney, who delivered a remarkable pitching performance, going the distance with all 7 innings and an impressive 15 strikeouts. Despite the loss, freshman Ulisses Castro managed 2 hits for Bernalillo, while sophomore Andrew Hernandez-Carrillo showcased his skills with a hit, run, triple, and 2 RBIs, adding to the Spartans' efforts.