5v12 Eyes: (12) Albuquerque Academy at (5) Hope Christian. 5A features a district re-match, and 4A also brings familiar foes in the contest. The two split its meetings this season with each team winning on their home court. More notes to the game is Abq Academy Chargers head coach Jake Herrin has yet to win a state game. Academy is also making a return to the state field for the first time since in 6-years, the 2013-2014 season was the last appearance. On the other end? Hope Christian head....continue here.