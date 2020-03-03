State 2020: 5A Girls Team Capsules
NMPreps.com's rundown of each team in the 5A girls basketball 2020 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.
5A BASKETBALL
No. 1 Hobbs Eagles
Record: 25-1 overall
Head Coach: Joey Carpenter
Bid: Automatic; District Champion
Notes: The Lady Eagles, winners of 25-game this season, enter the post season on a quest to get back into the state championship game. The Eagles have played in the last two state championship games winning it all in 2018. They are led by freshman phenom Wisdom Anthony (2023/Guard) who dropped 24-points in the district tournament championship.
No. 2 Piedra Vista Panthers
Record: 27-3 overall
Head Coach: Joe ReedBid: Automatic; District Champion
Notes: The Lady Panthers reached the Final Four last season before falling to eventual state champion West Mesa. They returned a core of their key contributors last season that included sophomore sensation Lenae Billy (2022/Guard) who has averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals per game this season.