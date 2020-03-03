No. 1 Hobbs Eagles

Record: 25-1 overall

Head Coach: Joey Carpenter

Bid: Automatic; District Champion

Notes: The Lady Eagles, winners of 25-game this season, enter the post season on a quest to get back into the state championship game. The Eagles have played in the last two state championship games winning it all in 2018. They are led by freshman phenom Wisdom Anthony (2023/Guard) who dropped 24-points in the district tournament championship.





No. 2 Piedra Vista Panthers

Record: 27-3 overall

Head Coach: Joe ReedBid: Automatic; District Champion

Notes: The Lady Panthers reached the Final Four last season before falling to eventual state champion West Mesa. They returned a core of their key contributors last season that included sophomore sensation Lenae Billy (2022/Guard) who has averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals per game this season.

