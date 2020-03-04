NMPreps.com's list of top players to watch this weekend in the first round of the 2020 New Mexico high school state basketball tournament. #nmpreps

Katelynn Limardo

School: Silver High School

Class: 2020

Notes: The Montana State commit is averaging a class best 24.5 points per game this season for the 7-seed Silver Lady Colts.

Feelena Candelaria

School: Los Lunas High School

Class: 2021

Notes: Candelaria might be the best of the least talked about players in the classification and state. Her inside presence and footwork is next level.

Continue Viewing Here