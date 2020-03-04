State 2020: Top Players to Watch - 4A Girls
NMPreps.com's list of top players to watch this weekend in the first round of the 2020 New Mexico high school state basketball tournament. #nmpreps
4A Basketball
Katelynn Limardo
School: Silver High School
Class: 2020
Notes: The Montana State commit is averaging a class best 24.5 points per game this season for the 7-seed Silver Lady Colts.
Feelena Candelaria
School: Los Lunas High School
Class: 2021
Notes: Candelaria might be the best of the least talked about players in the classification and state. Her inside presence and footwork is next level.