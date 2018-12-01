Record: 12-0

Points Total: 567

Points Allowed: 217

Home Record: 8-0

Path to the State Championship: Beat Manzano, 41-22 (Quarterfinals); Beat Volcano Vista, 43-39 (Semifinals)

Head Coach: Heath Ridenour

Preview: The Cleveland Storm were projected to be one of the best teams in New Mexico this season. That stays true through 15 weeks of football as they will go for their third State Championship. The Storm are also going for their third perfect season.

Quarterback Josh Davison (2021), who is up for the 2018 Quarterback of the Year in New Mexico, has been one of the bright spots for the Storm the entire season. Davison came in and played well from the get-go as a rising sophomore. Randy Nieto (2019) have played Colton Madison (2020) the difference maker in several games this season and especially post season.

The defense also bring several weapons including Chris Thomas (DB), Dion Hunter (LB), and Braedin Ross (S). The trio has been a forefront to one of the most talented defenses in New Mexico.