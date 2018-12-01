State: 6A Championship Preview & Predictions
NMPreps.com's preview and predictions for the New Mexico High School football State Championship.
No. 1 CLEVELAND STORM
Record: 12-0
Points Total: 567
Points Allowed: 217
Home Record: 8-0
Path to the State Championship: Beat Manzano, 41-22 (Quarterfinals); Beat Volcano Vista, 43-39 (Semifinals)
Head Coach: Heath Ridenour
Preview: The Cleveland Storm were projected to be one of the best teams in New Mexico this season. That stays true through 15 weeks of football as they will go for their third State Championship. The Storm are also going for their third perfect season.
Quarterback Josh Davison (2021), who is up for the 2018 Quarterback of the Year in New Mexico, has been one of the bright spots for the Storm the entire season. Davison came in and played well from the get-go as a rising sophomore. Randy Nieto (2019) have played Colton Madison (2020) the difference maker in several games this season and especially post season.
The defense also bring several weapons including Chris Thomas (DB), Dion Hunter (LB), and Braedin Ross (S). The trio has been a forefront to one of the most talented defenses in New Mexico.
NO. 2 LA CUEVA BEARS
Record: 12-0
Points Total: 425
Points Allowed: 163
Home Record: 5-0
Path to the State Championship: Beat Las Cruces, 17-14 (Quarterfinals); Beat Centennial, 41-14 (Semifinals)
Head Coach: Brandon Back
Preview: "Welcome back, welcome back" John Sebastian is the theme for the Bears - self nominated. The Bears went 11-2 a season ago (2017) and fell in the final game. Well, they make their way back to the Championship, this time without a blemish on their record.
Dylan Summer (2019) finds himself on the ballot again this season for New Mexico Quarterback of the Year after throwing for 2,280 yards and 18 touchdowns (he also rushed for a TD this season). The difference maker for the Bears has been with the speed of D'andre Williams (2019), the Bears running back who ran for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
On defense, it's hard not to argue that the Bears might have the best duo at linebacker with Lawrence Bussey (2019) and Fred "Boomer" Mady III (2019). Both are likely finalist for LB of the Year when the finalist get announced next week. We can also add Noah Woisin (2020) this conversation making it one of the most dangerous LB cores in New Mexico this season.
Prediction: Cleveland 45, La Cueva 42
Line: Cleveland -3.5
Over/Under: 81
Favorite (This Weeks Pick 'Em): Cleveland 68%