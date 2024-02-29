As we enter the climax of the district tournaments, Thursday night brings a flurry of high-stakes basketball across New Mexico. Teams are vying for district championships and seeding in the upcoming state tournament. Here's a preview of some of the key matchups: For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story



Santa Fe (9-18) at Albuquerque (22-5), 7pm (5-5A - Semifinal, 5A)

The Albuquerque High Bulldog hosts the Santa Fe Demons in a semifinal clash with a district championship berth at stake. Led by Lailah Bouldin, Kaelynn Ashley, and Amariah Valles, the Bulldos aim to continue their dominance after sweeping the regular-season series 3-0.

Rio Grande (11-16) at Los Lunas (18-9), 7pm (5-5A - Semifinal, 5A)

In another 5A semifinal, Los Lunas squares off against Rio Grande. While Los Lunas claimed the regular-season series 2-0, Rio Grande showed resilience in their last encounter, falling by a narrow margin of 44-38. Leading the charge for the Rio Grande Ravens was Sophia Lopez, whose impressive averages of 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game made her a key player to watch. Meanwhile, Los Lunas relied on the scoring prowess of Tessa Jaramillo, who averaged 15.3 points per game. Additionally, Alyssa Campos contributed significantly on the defensive end, averaging nearly a block per game while grabbing 4.8 rebounds.

Clovis (20-7) at Carlsbad (15-11), 6pm (4-5A - Semifinal, 5A)

Clovis battles Carlsbad in a tightly contested 5A semifinal matchup. Despite Carlsbad taking the regular-season series 2-0, both encounters were decided by razor-thin margins of 37-35 and 44-43. The clash promises to be a hard-fought battle, with Zarai Lewis spearheading Clovis' offensive charge.

La Cueva (19-8) at Eldorado (19-7), 6pm (1-5A - Semifinal, 5A)

In a highly anticipated 5A semifinal clash between LA Cueva (19-8) and Eldorado (19-7), basketball fans were treated to a showcase of talent. The rivalry game showcased standout players such as Bella Hines for Eldorado, along with Eva Love and Jordyn Dyer for La Cueva. Eldorado also boasted lesser-known stars like Chioma Holyfield, known for her impressive 11.1 rebounds per game, and Addison Arndt. With both teams boasting formidable lineups, La Cueva held a slight edge in the regular-season series, taking it 2-1. Their most recent encounter saw La Cueva emerge victorious with a 56-48 win over Eldorado.

Espanola Valley (15-12) at Los Alamos (15-12), 6pm (2-4A - Semifinal, 4A)

Espanola Valley clashes with Los Alamos in a crucial 4A semifinal matchup. With both teams deadlocked at 15-12, this game holds significant implications for postseason aspirations. Los Alamos seeks to capitalize on home-court advantage after splitting th regular-season series with Espanola Valley. Both teams entered the game with identical records, vying for a coveted playoff spot and the opportunity to challenge Pojoaque Valley for the 2-4A championship. One player to keep an eye on is GG Romero from Los Alamos, known for his impressive averages of 18.6 points per game and 5.4 rebounds. His performance could prove crucial in determining the outcome of this crucial semifinal matchup.

Lovington (16-11) at Portales (19-7), 6pm (4-4A - Semifinal, 4A)

Lovington faces Portales in a pivotal 4A semifinal matchup with a trip to the district championship on the line. The teams split their regular-season series, setting the stage for a thrilling rubber match. Elizabeth Buendia leads the charge for Lovington, while Portales looks to maintain their momentum from their recent victory over Lovington.

Valley (13-14) at Hope Christian (12-14), 6pm (6-4A - Semifinal, 4A)

n a pivotal 4A semifinal matchup, Valley (13-14) faced off against Hope Christian (12-14) in what promised to be a fiercely contested battle. This game marked the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Hope Christian holding a slight advantage in the season series, leading 2-1. However, Valley had the momentum going into the matchup after securing a narrow 38-36 victory in their latest encounter at Hope Christian. Leading the charge for the Valley Vikings was Giana Roybal, who averaged an impressive 13.5 points per game. Nevaeh Richardson provided a strong presence in the paint, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game to bolster Valley's inside game. For the Hope Christian Huskies, Savanah Sanchez led the scoring with an average of 10.9 points per game, accompanied by 8.4 rebounds. Additionally, guard Louisa Landavazo showcased her playmaking abilities in the backcourt, averaging 3.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game, posing a significant threat to Valley's defense. Join the Conversation: Comment Here

More Action on Thursday Night