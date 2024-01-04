As the week unfolds in New Mexico high school boys basketball, Thursday night brings forth intriguing matchups that promise excitement and competitive battles on the hardwood. Let's delve into the three key games scheduled for the evening. #nmpreps

The second-ranked team in 3A basketball, Robertson, sets its sights on Farwell, Texas, in a quest to secure a quality OOS (out-of-state) victory. Farwell, TX, with a record of 1-1 against New Mexico-based teams, boasts a win over Tohatchi but faced defeat against Magdalena. The Robertson Cardinals, led by a talented trio including Jesse James Gonzales (2025) averaging 13.4 points per game, Mateo Contreras (2024) contributing 11.2 points per game, and Esteban Medina (2024) with 10.7 points per game, are projected to triumph in this contest with a margin of -3.5.

A clash of titans unfolds in the battle of the top teams in 1A New Mexico high school basketball as Fort Sumner faces off against Magdalena. Both teams have enjoyed a wealth of talent in recent years, and this season is no different. Magdalena's dynamic duo, Jeffrey Stuteville (2025) averaging an impressive 19.5 points per game and Joseph Zamora (2025) contributing 17 points per game, make Magdalena a formidable force. The prediction leans in favor of Magdalena with a margin of -2.5 over Fort Sumner.

While not stealing the marquee spotlight, the matchup between Rio Rancho and Capital promises excitement. Capital, holding a rank in the high 20s of 5A basketball, seizes the opportunity to upset the top-ten ranked Rio Rancho Rams. Rio Rancho's dynamic duo of Jayden Johnson and Jerry Archuleta leads a team eyeing a deep run into the Elite Eight this season. Keep an eye on Santiago Bencomo (2024), a forceful point guard with excellent penetration skills. The prediction favors Rio Rancho with a margin of -7.5 over Capital.

In addition to these thrilling matchups, the 2024 Horsemen Shootout kicks off this evening with a double-header. St. Michael's (4-5) hosts Crownpoint (1-5) in the 7 pm game, while Bosque (6-3) goes head-to-head with Espanola Valley (2-10) during the 5:30 pm game. Basketball enthusiasts can expect intense showdowns as these teams vie for supremacy in the Horsemen Shootout.

Meanwhile, over at the Gallup Tournament, a six-team bracket promises a night filled with exciting basketball action. The matchups include Gallup (2-4) taking on Piedra Vista (1-8), 7pm, Rehoboth Christian (6-2) facing off against El Paso-Cathedral TX (9-11) at 4pm, and Miyamura (1-7) squaring up against Santa Fe Prep (3-3), at 5:30pm. Keep an eye on Santa Fe Prep and Rehoboth Christian, who emerge as the early favorites to secure victory in this highly competitive tournament.

Adding to the basketball frenzy, the 5th annual Jal Panther tournament tips off tonight, showcasing a bracket that features the top-ranked 2A team, Academy for Technology and the Classics (ATC). ATC (8-2) is set to face Loving (5-2), at 3:45pm, in the opening round, creating an electrifying clash. On the other half of the top bracket, NMMI (3-2) takes on Eunice (5-4), 2pm, promising another riveting contest. The bottom portion sees Wink Texas battling Hobbs JV, and Hondo Valley (3-4) squaring off against Jal (2-4), at 7:15pm. Anticipate intense competition and unpredictable outcomes as these teams aim to make a statement in the Jal Panther tournament.