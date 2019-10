NMPreps.com's list of top games to watch this week in New Mexico high school football. We also give our first NMPreps Predictions to each of the ten games.

Top 10 Games

Rio Rancho (6-2, 3-0) at Volcano Vista (8-0, 3-0): The Volcano Vista Hawks are in another 1 vs 2 game. Diego Pavia is back for VV but the possible QB of the Year could be on the other sideline in Isaiah Chavez (RRHS/QB). Prediction: Continue reading here.