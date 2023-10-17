Week 9 of New Mexico high school football brought a whirlwind of extraordinary performances. Let's take a look at some of the standout players from this action-packed week:

Adrick Deleon (Espanola Valley High School) was the talk of the town with his awe-inspiring performance. He rushed for an incredible 324 yards, scored 5 rushing touchdowns, passed for 46 yards, and added 32 yards receiving, accumulating a jaw-dropping 402 total yards.

Andrew Flakes (Bloomfield High School) stunned the crowd with a 90-yard receiving touchdown, showcasing his exceptional speed and skill.

Andrew Guzman (St. Pius X) was a defensive force, recording a remarkable 17 total tackles in the win over Valencia, proving himself to be a key player on the field.

Anthony Alacorn (Deming High School) contributed significantly on defense, making 5 solo tackles, 1 assist, 1 interception, and a total of 6 tackles.

Axcel Morales (Highland High School) was the quarterback to watch, throwing three passing touchdowns in a thrilling victory over Belen.

Brody Whitaker (Albuquerque Academy) was a defensive standout, making 8 total tackles and proving his prowess on the field.

Bryce Sanchez (Roswell High School) impressed with 180 rushing yards in a victory over Artesia, showcasing his skill as a running back.

Cameron Dyer (La Cueva High School) delivered a breathtaking performance with 147 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 167 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns, accumulating a total of 314 yards and 6 total touchdowns in a memorable game against West Mesa.

Cayl Cox-Liggins (St. Pius X High School, Class of 2027) had an outstanding game with 6 catches for 129 yards and 1 touchdown, displaying remarkable potential as a young athlete.

Cesar Gonzalez (Lovington High School) proved his worth with 9 receptions for 95 yards and 1 touchdown.

Charles Lopez-Burton (Valley High School) displayed his skill as a running back, rushing for 172 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns in a dominant performance.

Cohen Tomasits (NMMI, Class of 2026) was a force on the ground, rushing for 100 yards in a game against Dexter.

Dalton Logan Lee (Albuquerque Academy) was a standout on defense, recording 10 tackles, 9 of which were solo, and a pass defense in a game with only 104 plays.

Daniel Amaro (Las Cruces, Class of 2026) impressed with 11 carries for 207 yards in a victory over Organ Mountain.

Saul Armendariz (Hobbs High School) had a historic game, breaking the Hobbs single-game rushing record previously held by PJ Smith. Saul rushed for a remarkable 345 yards on just 18 carries in a sensational performance against Alamogordo.