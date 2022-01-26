Top Player Performances: Los Lunas Freshman Shines on Tuesday Night

Top 30 performances from Tuesday night in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

Big School Drops

Los Lunas High School earned another win on Tuesday night over Capital, 63-50. The Tigers move to 3-0 in district play led by Jalin Holland (2025) who poured in 27 points and 8 rebounds in the win.

Small School Drops

Anthony Sanchez (2022) helped Bosque to an 89-68 win on Tuesday night. Sanchez finished with 33 points and 7 rebounds in the win.

More Top Performances from Tuesday Night

Top 30 From Tuesday.