JESTON WEBSKOWSKI (CLOVIS HIGH SCHOOL/CLOVIS, NM)

The name that will have plenty of buzz heading into the 2020 football season is Jeston Webskowski. The running back for the Clovis Wildcats rushed for 1,713-yards and 27 touchdowns last season. The Wildcats will be a favorite to win it all and Webskowski will be an early favorite for Mr. Football.

Join the Conversation: Comment Here

