News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 07:23:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Prospects: Class of 2021 Running Backs

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's list of the top New Mexico high school football players.

Running Backs

Class of 2021

JESTON WEBSKOWSKI (CLOVIS HIGH SCHOOL/CLOVIS, NM)
The name that will have plenty of buzz heading into the 2020 football season is Jeston Webskowski. The running back for the Clovis Wildcats rushed for 1,713-yards and 27 touchdowns last season. The Wildcats will be a favorite to win it all and Webskowski will be an early favorite for Mr. Football.

Join the Conversation: Comment Here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}