New Mexico high school football has seen a plethora of outstanding running backs this season. These players have showcased their skills on the field, consistently delivering impressive performances. In this three-part feature, we'll shine a spotlight on some of the top running backs who have been lighting up the stat sheet in the 2023 season. Let's kick things off with the first set of talented ball carriers:

Alijah Gonzales, Volcano Vista High School (ABQ)

Year: 2024

Class: 6A

Aijah Gonzales, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds, is a powerhouse of a running back with the agility..continue here.

Bryce Sanchez, Roswell High School

Year: 2024

Class: 5A

Bryce Sanchez, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back for the top-ranked Roswell Coyotes, is a must-watch player whose stock in New Mexico high school football is skyrocketing. Fresh off a sensational 188-yard rushing..continue here.

Harris Mbueha, Sue V. Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho)

Year: 2024

Class: 6A

Although somewhat under the radar, Harris Mbueha is a running back that should not be overlooked. As a key player for the top-ranked 6A team in New Mexico..continue here.

Charles Lopez-Burton, Valley High School (ABQ)

Year: 2024

Class: 5A

Charles Lopez-Burton brings power, size, and solid speed to the running back position. His straight-line ability has proven time and again that he can break away for substantial gains. Lopez-Burton boasts..continue here.

Adrick DeLeon, Espanola Valley High School

Year: 2024

Class: 4A

Adrick DeLeon has been the driving force behind the Espanola Valley Sundevils' resurgence. In a recent game against the Taos Tigers, he put on a remarkable performance, rushing for 324 yards and scoring five touchdowns in a 38-25 win. DeLeon has accumulated an impressive..continue here.

Nicolas Chavez, Santa Rosa High School

Year: 2024

Class: 2A

Nicolas Chavez, a dynamic Class 2A running back, is making waves with 1,657 rushing yards and an astonishing ..continue here.

Joshua Calhoon, Estancia High School

Year: 2024

Class: 2A

Senior running back Joshua Calhoon has put up a remarkable season for the Estancia Bears, accumulating a total..continue here.

Saul Armendariz, Hobbs High School

Year: 2024

Class: 6A

Saul Armendariz's stock is on the rise following his extraordinary performance in week nine. In that game, he rushed for a whopping 347 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns against Alamogordo. This feat not only..continue here.

These remarkable running backs are lighting up the stat sheet in New Mexico high school football, showcasing their skills, power, and consistency on the field. Stay tuned for the next installment in this series, featuring more outstanding ball carriers who have left their mark on the gridiron this season.

Feel free to add players and nominations to Publisher Joshua Grine at 505-414-4313.