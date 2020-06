5A - Las Cruces 35, Sandia 28

The Las Cruces Bulldawgs won their fifth state football championship under Head Coach Jim Miller Friday Night defeating Sandia 35-28 to end the season as 5A State Champs. The Bulldawgs jumped to a 21-0 after three Jonathan Joy touchdowns. Joy first scored on a 19-yard touchdown run, then hit Michael Calzada for a 16-yard touchdown pass...continue here for the 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A state champs.

Highlights from all five state champions