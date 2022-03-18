 NMPreps - Way-Too-Early 4A Basketball Team Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-18 09:17:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Way-Too-Early 4A Basketball Team Rankings

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps first look at the 2022/2023 New Mexico high school basketball season. #nmpreps

Highland-Del Norte Rematch in 2023?

21. Kirtland Central (last season: 12-15)

22. Pojoaque Valley Elks (last season: 8-19)

23. Bloomfield Bobcats (last season: 15-13)

24. Shiprock Chieftains (last season: 6-20)

25. Deming Wildcats (last season: 9-15) *5A in 2021/2022

26. Santa Teresa Desert Warriors (last season: 6-21)

27. Moriarty Pintos (last season: 4-16)

28. Aztec Tigers (last season: 5-22)

29. Chaparral Lobos (last season: 2-24)

No. 1-20 Here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}