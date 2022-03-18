Way-Too-Early 4A Basketball Team Rankings
NMPreps first look at the 2022/2023 New Mexico high school basketball season. #nmpreps
Highland-Del Norte Rematch in 2023?
21. Kirtland Central (last season: 12-15)
22. Pojoaque Valley Elks (last season: 8-19)
23. Bloomfield Bobcats (last season: 15-13)
24. Shiprock Chieftains (last season: 6-20)
25. Deming Wildcats (last season: 9-15) *5A in 2021/2022
26. Santa Teresa Desert Warriors (last season: 6-21)
27. Moriarty Pintos (last season: 4-16)
28. Aztec Tigers (last season: 5-22)
29. Chaparral Lobos (last season: 2-24)