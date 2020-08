NMPreps.com will countdown every team in each classification for the 2020/2021 basketball season.

La Cueva Bears

2019-2020 Record: 17-9 overall, 7-1 in district

Head Coach: Brian Joyce

The Bears made an impressive hire this off-season in bring former Bear and college assistant Brian Joyce back to New Mexico....continue reading.

Preseason Rank

Players to Watch for the Bears