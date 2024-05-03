Advertisement
Week 10: Thursday's Top Player Performances and Scores in New Mexico

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
New Mexico High School Baseball: Thursday night in Week 10 of the 2024 New Mexico high school baseball season saw pivotal matchups and standout performances. As the regular season approaches its conclusion with just two days remaining, NMPreps brings you the scores and highlights, capturing the essence of the thrilling action on the diamond. #nmpreps

Scoreboard

Thursday, May 2nd

Bloomfield 11, Miyamura 0 - F

Carlsbad 12, Hobbs 2 - F

Chaparral 10, Silver 6 - F

Chaparral 8, Silver 3 - F

Cibola 20, Capital 0 - F

Clovis 10, Roswell 0 - F

El Paso Leadership Academy East 13, Cobre 6 - F

Goddard 7, Artesia 1 - F

Grady 10, Cimarron 8 - F

Grady 11, Cimarron 1 - F

Grants 10, Farmington 1 - F

Kirtland Central 15, Aztec 12 - F

Lordsburg 11, Mescalero Apache 10 - F

Lordsburg 9, Mescalero Apache 8 - F

Northwest 11, Navajo Pine 7 - F

Northwest 9, Navajo Pine 0 - F

Pecos 11, Texico 10 - F

Penasco 8, Questa 4 - F

Portales 5, Lovington 1- F

Questa 16, Penasco 5 - F

Ruidoso 6, Sandia Prep 2 - F

Santa Fe Indian 7, St. Michael's 4 - F

Santa Rosa 13, McCurdy 3 - F

Santa Teresa 21, Deming 11 - F

Santa Teresa 8, Deming 2 - F

St. Michael's 6, Santa Fe Indian 5 - F

Top Players

