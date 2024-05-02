Daily Diamond: Wednesday night in New Mexico high school baseball during Week 10, NMPreps offers a comprehensive recap of the evening's action. Despite the limited number of games, standout performances dotted the landscape, showcasing the talent and determination of the state's athletes. Dive into the scores and game recaps. #nmpreps

Hatch Valley 13, Socorro 2 - Final: Hatch Valley Bears Dominate Socorro Warriors 13-2 in District 3-3A Clash. In Wednesday night's District 3-3A showdown, the Hatch Valley Bears delivered an emphatic performance, securing a commanding 13-2 victory over the Socorro Warriors. Junior Alan Ruiz emerged as a standout player for the Bears, contributing significantly with 3 hits, a run, an RBI, and a double. Additionally, Ruiz showcased his versatility by pitching 5 solid innings, tallying 3 strikeouts to clinch the win. Sophomore Juan Ruiz made his presence felt with 3 RBIs, a hit, and a run, while junior Franklin Williams added to the offensive onslaught with 2 RBIs, a triple, a hit, and a run.

Rehoboth Christian 17, Navajo Pine 1 - Final: Rehoboth Christian Dominates Navajo Pine with 17-1 Victory. In a commanding display of prowess, the Rehoboth Christian Lynx swept both games in their district matchup against the Navajo Pine Warriors. The second game showcased a dominant performance from the Lynx, as they erupted with a 12-run first inning, setting the tone for the game. Four players stood out with stellar offensive contributions, each earning three hits: Raeden West (2024), Trajen West (2026), Jonathan Zylstra (2026), and Jude Christensen (2026). Notably, West, Zylstra, and Christensen also tallied 3 RBIs each, with all four players crossing the plate multiple times. Adding to the offensive barrage, Michael Arsenault (2025) and Nehemiah Hardy (2024) went yard, both hit home runs. West, one of the two pitchers for the game, showcased his dominance on the mound with 6 strikeouts, further solidifying Rehoboth Christian's decisive victory.