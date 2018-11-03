Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 07:25:07 -0500') }} football

Week 11: Friday Night Recap

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
Roswell, Las Cruces, and Cleveland were big winners on Friday Night. Plenty of others shake up the bracket talk.

NMPreps.com's takeaways from Friday Night in New Mexico High School Football.

#nmpreps

What Happened On Friday

Playoff Predictions: How does Friday affect the brackets

Las Cruces beats Mayfield, 13-3

Roswell beats Goddard, 24-21; Crowned District Champs

Portales rolls past Lovington. What Else Sticks Out From Friday

District 3-6A Not That Good?

