Week 12: New Mexico high school basketball rankings (5A Boys)

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
NMPreps.com's New Mexico high school basketball rankings.

February 10th - 16th.

No. 1 LAS CRUCES BULLDAWGS

Record: 22-1 overall, 9-0 district

Notes: Went 2-0 last week.

Wins: Centennial, Deming

Losses: --

Movement (LW): --

No. 2 SANTA FE DEMONS

Record: 18-3 overall, 6-0 district

Notes: 2-0 last week.

Wins: Rio Grande, Albuquerque

Losses: --

Movement (LW): +1 (3)

No. 3 CAPITAL JAGUARS

Record: 19-3 overall, 5-1

Notes: Went 1-1 last week.

Wins: Manzano, Rio Grande

Losses:--

Movement (LW): +1 (4)

