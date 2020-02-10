Week 12: New Mexico high school basketball rankings (5A Boys)
NMPreps.com's New Mexico high school basketball rankings.
February 10th - 16th.
No. 1 LAS CRUCES BULLDAWGS
Record: 22-1 overall, 9-0 district
Notes: Went 2-0 last week.
Wins: Centennial, Deming
Losses: --
Movement (LW): --
No. 2 SANTA FE DEMONS
Record: 18-3 overall, 6-0 district
Notes: 2-0 last week.
Wins: Rio Grande, Albuquerque
Losses: --
Movement (LW): +1 (3)
No. 3 CAPITAL JAGUARS
Record: 19-3 overall, 5-1
Notes: Went 1-1 last week.
Wins: Manzano, Rio Grande
Losses:--
Movement (LW): +1 (4)