In the Class 5A Team Rankings, we witnessed some movement from 5th to 9th as District 2-5A teams battled it out. La Cueva made a significant jump from 7th to 5th after securing a crucial victory over West Mesa late last week. Consequently, West Mesa slips to 6th place. Eldorado also inches up to 7th, while Sandia experiences a drop from 6th to 9th following another loss to Farmington. Farmington, on the other hand, climbs from 9th to 8th.