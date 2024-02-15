Grine's reflections and rapid recap of Wednesday night in New Mexico high school basketball. While it was Valentine's Day, the affection didn't extend to the courts unless you have a soft spot for upsets. With only seven games played, four resulted in upsets, with lower-ranked teams triumphing over higher-ranked opponents. Additionally, two district leaders experienced their first district losses, causing significant shake-ups across the standings.#nmpreps

Capital 66, Albuquerque 50 (F): Capital's 66-50 victory over Albuquerque adds to the surprises of a 'Wacky Wednesday Night' in New Mexico high school basketball. With this win, the Jaguars and Albuquerque find themselves tied for third place in District 5-5A, each boasting a 4-3 record in district play.

Eldorado 69, Sandia 60 (F): Eldorado pulled off an upset victory on Wednesday night, defeating Sandia 69-60 on the Matadors' home turf. This win disrupted Sandia's winning streak over the Eagles, as Sandia had won the first two meetings this season. Additionally, Eldorado's triumph sees them climbing above Sandia in the district standings, where they are now tied with Farmington. In District 2-5A, the current standings are as follows: West Mesa (5-2), La Cueva (5-2), Eldorado (4-3), Farmington (4-3), Sandia (3-4), and Piedra Vista (0-7). Eldorado's earlier win over Farmington in the season gives them the edge in the head-to-head matchup. They will face Farmington again on Friday night, followed by challenging matchups against district leaders West Mesa on February 21st and La Cueva on February 23rd.

Santa Fe 55, Los Lunas 44 (F): In a pivotal matchup, the Santa Fe Demons secured a significant victory over the visiting Los Lunas Tigers, dealing them their first loss in district play. Despite Tigers star wing Jalin Holland's early foul trouble, the Demons managed to maintain a solid lead throughout the game. With Holland sidelined for a significant portion of the match, the Tigers struggled to keep pace, trailing by double digits at halftime. Despite a late surge from Los Lunas in the fourth quarter, Santa Fe held on to secure a 55-44 win, handing Los Lunas their first district loss of the season. While the Tigers remain in control of their destiny, they must win their remaining games to clinch the regular-season district championship.

In other District 5-5A action, Manzano secured a victory over Rio Grande, further shaping the standings. With Capital pulling off an upset against Albuquerque, the current standings in 5-5A stand as follows: Los Lunas (6-1), Santa Fe (5-2), Albuquerque (4-3), Capital (4-3), Manzano (2-5), and Rio Grande (0-7).

Santa Fe Indian 62, Robertson 60 (F): Santa Fe Indian pulls off a stunning upset on the road, handing Robertson their first loss in district 2-3A with a narrow 62-60 victory. This outcome could potentially position Santa Fe Indian for a top-two seed and solely in second place in 2-3A with St. Michael's also suffering a loss on Tuesday night. As of now, the standings shape up as follows: Robertson (6-1), Santa Fe Indian (5-2), St. Michael's (4-3), Santa Fe Prep (3-4), West Las Vegas (2-5), and Raton (1-6) heading into the weekend matchups.