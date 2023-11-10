These matchups are more than just games; they are a testament to the dedication, skill, and heart of New Mexico’s young athletes, ready to leave it all on the field and etch their names into the annals of high school football history.

From the 6A quarterfinals featuring the dominant Cleveland Storm against the resilient Hobbs Eagles, to the 5A battles where the Roswell Coyotes aim to continue their reign against the determined Mayfield Trojans, each game pulsates with anticipation. In 4A, the Portales Rams look to assert their dominance once more against the spirited Bernalillo Spartans. Additionally, the 3A faceoff between the West Las Vegas Dons and the New Mexico Military Colts is expected to provide an intense, down-to-the-wire competition.

It's all set for an electrifying clash as the top-ranked Cleveland Storm (7-3) host the 8th seed, the Hobbs Eagles (6-5), in the 6A quarterfinals. Hobbs enters the contest fresh off a first-round victory over their rival, Clovis, setting the stage for an intense showdown on Friday night.

Team Dynamics: Hobbs brings a balanced offensive attack to the table, averaging approximately 170 rushing yards and 180 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, Cleveland is known for its ground game, amassing close to 180 rushing yards and 125 passing yards per game. Both teams have displayed their ability to put points on the board, averaging just over 30 points per game this season.

The Storm's Arsenal: The Cleveland Storm offense is a force to be reckoned with. Led by a young but promising quarterback in Jordan Hatch (2026), who has shown significant improvement this season with over 1200 passing yards. Harris Mbueha (2024) continues to be the go-to running back, boasting over 1200 rushing yards this season. However, the heart of the Storm lies in their defense, stacked with next-level talent. Psalamon Kegler (2025) stands out with 10.5 sacks and 49 total tackles. The likes of D1 recruit Stratton Shufelt (2024), Isaac Medrano (2024), and Chuka Tutman (2024) form a formidable defensive unit, arguably one of the best in New Mexico.

The Eagles' Offensive Prowess: Hobbs features a senior-led offense, spearheaded by running back Saul Armendariz (2024) with 1,121 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns entering this game. Quarterback Owen Callaway demonstrated his efficiency in the first round, going 10 for 11 for 187 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Keep an eye on top target Jeremiah Jaquez (2024), who's proven to be a versatile threat with 841 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns (8 receiving) along with 148 rushing yards.

Prediction: While the Hobbs Eagles have shown flashes of brilliance this season, the Cleveland Storm's consistently loaded roster with next-level talent is hard to overlook. The Storm's defense, a pivotal factor in this matchup, is likely to limit the Eagles' offensive momentum. Predicting a Cleveland Storm victory with a score of 44-21, showcasing their depth and defensive prowess, ultimately proving to be the deciding factor in this quarterfinal showdown.