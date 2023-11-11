Today, NMPreps presents a preview and predictions for the Saturday games in New Mexico high school football. We cover every 5A, 4A, and 3A quarterfinal matchup, highlighting key players to watch. Additionally, our coverage includes a comprehensive preview of the 2A semifinals along with our predictions. #nmpreps

Get ready for an intense showdown in the 5A Quarterfinals as the #2 Artesia Bulldogs clash with the #7 Los Alamos Hilltoppers. The Bulldogs have marched into the quarterfinals with confidence after an impressive 9-1 season and a runner-up finish in District 4-5A. Their potent offense is led by the throwing arm of quarterback Nye Estrada, known for his precision throughout his career. However, it’s not just the air game that makes them formidable; the Bulldogs have a powerful run game spearheaded by Frankie Galindo, a key figure in their chain-moving strategy. On the defensive front, seniors Phillip Finley and David Hammonds are set to track the Hilltoppers' plays, focusing on shutting down their opposition's moves...continue here.