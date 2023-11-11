Week 13 New Mexico High School Football Saturday Preview and Predictions
Today, NMPreps presents a preview and predictions for the Saturday games in New Mexico high school football. We cover every 5A, 4A, and 3A quarterfinal matchup, highlighting key players to watch. Additionally, our coverage includes a comprehensive preview of the 2A semifinals along with our predictions. #nmpreps
5A Quarterfinal - #2 Artesia Bulldogs vs #7 Los Alamos Hilltoppers
Get ready for an intense showdown in the 5A Quarterfinals as the #2 Artesia Bulldogs clash with the #7 Los Alamos Hilltoppers. The Bulldogs have marched into the quarterfinals with confidence after an impressive 9-1 season and a runner-up finish in District 4-5A. Their potent offense is led by the throwing arm of quarterback Nye Estrada, known for his precision throughout his career. However, it’s not just the air game that makes them formidable; the Bulldogs have a powerful run game spearheaded by Frankie Galindo, a key figure in their chain-moving strategy. On the defensive front, seniors Phillip Finley and David Hammonds are set to track the Hilltoppers' plays, focusing on shutting down their opposition's moves...continue here.
5A Quarterfinal #4 Goddard Rockets vs #5 Deming Wildcats - Preview & Predictions
4A Quarterfinal #1 Bloomfield Bobcats vs #9 Albuquerque Academy Chargers - Preview & Predictions
4A Quarterfinal #2 Lovington Wildcats vs #7 Espanola Valley Sundevils - Preview & Predictions
4A Quarterfinal #3 Silver Colts vs #6 Aztec Tigers - Preview & Predictions
3A Quarterfinal #1 St. Michael's Horsemen vs #9 Raton Tigers - Preview & Predictions
3A Quarterfinal #2 Robertson Cardinals vs #7 Socorro Warriors - Preview & Predictions
2A Semifinals #1 Eunice Cardinals vs #5 Tularosa Wildcats - Preview & Predictions
2A Semifinals #2 Texico Wolverines vs #3 Santa Rosa Lions - Preview & Predictions
8-MAN FOOTBALL - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - NOV 11
(1) Melrose vs (7) Clayton, Sat. 1pm
Preview: 2023 8-Man State Championship
6-MAN FOOTBALL - STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - NOV 11
(1) Gateway Christian vs (2) Roy/Mosquero - Sat, 1pm
Preview: 2023 6-Man State Championship