Today, we unveil our latest updated version of the NMPreps New Mexico High School Basketball 2024 State Tournament Bracketology. We'll delve into district standings and criteria points to provide insights into the tournament picture. #nmpreps

The final three nights could still bring significant changes, with our next two matchups having a legitimate shot at impacting the tournament picture. Las Cruces and Centennial could essentially face off in an unofficial play-in game on Friday night. Additionally, the outcome of the Roswell and Clovis game could drastically alter the standings; if Roswell secures a win, they are in contention and could potentially displace both Las Cruces and Centennial while pushing Clovis back. It's shaping up to be an exciting conclusion to the season.

Moreover, the Mayfield and Organ Mountain matchup on Friday holds implications for the district championship, which could also influence teams' potential District Championship (DC) wins.

