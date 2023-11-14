In a week filled with remarkable performances, Cameron Dyer of La Cueva emerged as the Dawg of the Week, showcasing his dual-threat prowess in the quarterfinal clash against the 11-seed Farmington. Dyer's stats tell the tale of a quarterback who orchestrated an offensive symphony, leaving a trail of awe in his wake.

Against Farmington, Dyer exhibited his command over the game, accumulating 243 total yards with 17 completions on 28 passing attempts. However, it wasn't just his arm that did the talking; Dyer added another dimension to his play with three rushing touchdowns, a testament to his versatility and impact on the ground.

The season-long consistency of Dyer has been nothing short of phenomenal. With 900 rushing yards and 1913 passing yards, he has been the driving force behind La Cueva's offensive juggernaut, amassing a total of 37 touchdowns, with 20 through the air.

As the leader of the 3-seeded Bears, Dyer has steered his team into the semifinals, setting the stage for a showdown against Las Cruces. His ability to read defenses, deliver precise passes, and make plays with his legs has made him a true catalyst for La Cueva's success. Cameron Dyer's stellar performance in Week 13 cements his status as the NMPreps Dawg of the Week, and all eyes will be on him as the Bears chase glory in the upcoming semifinal clash.