Week 13 Thursday Preview: Key District Battles with Playoff Implications

As the regular season nears its conclusion, crucial district matchups take center stage in Week 13 of New Mexico high school girls basketball. Thursday night features two pivotal games with direct implications on district standings and state tournament positioning.

Advertisement

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cleveland (13-12, 5-4) vs. Rio Rancho (16-9, 5-4): The Battle for Third Place​

A rivalry renews as Cleveland hosts Rio Rancho, with both teams sitting at 5-4 in District 1-5A. The stakes are high, as the winner secures sole possession of third place, while the loser drops to fourth—which brings playoff positioning into question.

Cleveland’s standout junior point guard, Savannah Madueno, recently surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone and is averaging 11.7 points per game. However, the Storm must quickly regroup after a narrow 42-39 loss to Volcano Vista on Tuesday. Can Madueno and her squad bounce back to defend home court?

Meanwhile, the Rio Rancho Rams enter the contest riding a two-game win streak, eager to close the regular season with a statement win over their crosstown rival. Leading the charge are freshman standouts Madilynn Martinez (15.5 ppg) and Larissa Martinez (9.0 ppg), both of whom are quickly becoming key contributors for the Rams. A win would not only bolster Rio Rancho’s tournament resume but also give them the upper hand over Cleveland in the district standings. Prediction: Cleveland 45, Rio Rancho 43

Centennial (11-13, 6-3) vs. Las Cruces (16-8, 7-2): Hawks Fighting for a Playoff Spot​

A crucial District 3-5A showdown unfolds in Las Cruces as the Centennial Hawks aim to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Bulldogs narrowly defeated the Hawks 45-43 in their first meeting, but Centennial has been one of the hottest teams in the state since the new year, winning nine of their last eleven games. Senior Joy Hunt (9.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg) has been instrumental in Centennial’s surge, and another strong performance will be necessary if the Hawks hope to force a tie for second place in the district at 7-3. A loss, however, could leave them on the outside looking in when the playoff field is set on Selection Sunday (March 2). Las Cruces, led by seniors Bethzy Quinones (13.5 ppg, 3.8 spg) and Danae Pacheco (9.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg), has been consistent throughout the season. A win would solidify the Bulldogs as the outright second-place team in the district, keeping them in prime position for a favorable state tournament seeding. Prediction: Las Cruces 40, Centennial 37 Join the Conversation: Comment Here

BOYS BASKETBALL