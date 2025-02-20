Week 13 Thursday Preview: Key District Battles with Playoff Implications

As the regular season nears its conclusion, crucial district matchups take center stage in Week 13 of New Mexico high school girls basketball. Thursday night features two pivotal games with direct implications on district standings and state tournament positioning.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cleveland (13-12, 5-4) vs. Rio Rancho (16-9, 5-4): The Battle for Third Place
A rivalry renews as Cleveland hosts Rio Rancho, with both teams sitting at 5-4 in District 1-5A. The stakes are high, as the winner secures sole possession of third place, while the loser drops to fourth—which brings playoff positioning into question.
Cleveland’s standout junior point guard, Savannah Madueno, recently surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone and is averaging 11.7 points per game. However, the Storm must quickly regroup after a narrow 42-39 loss to Volcano Vista on Tuesday. Can Madueno and her squad bounce back to defend home court?
Meanwhile, the Rio Rancho Rams enter the contest riding a two-game win streak, eager to close the regular season with a statement win over their crosstown rival. Leading the charge are freshman standouts Madilynn Martinez (15.5 ppg) and Larissa Martinez (9.0 ppg), both of whom are quickly becoming key contributors for the Rams. A win would not only bolster Rio Rancho’s tournament resume but also give them the upper hand over Cleveland in the district standings.
Prediction: Cleveland 45, Rio Rancho 43
Centennial (11-13, 6-3) vs. Las Cruces (16-8, 7-2): Hawks Fighting for a Playoff Spot
A crucial District 3-5A showdown unfolds in Las Cruces as the Centennial Hawks aim to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Bulldogs narrowly defeated the Hawks 45-43 in their first meeting, but Centennial has been one of the hottest teams in the state since the new year, winning nine of their last eleven games.
Senior Joy Hunt (9.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg) has been instrumental in Centennial’s surge, and another strong performance will be necessary if the Hawks hope to force a tie for second place in the district at 7-3. A loss, however, could leave them on the outside looking in when the playoff field is set on Selection Sunday (March 2).
Las Cruces, led by seniors Bethzy Quinones (13.5 ppg, 3.8 spg) and Danae Pacheco (9.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg), has been consistent throughout the season. A win would solidify the Bulldogs as the outright second-place team in the district, keeping them in prime position for a favorable state tournament seeding.
Prediction: Las Cruces 40, Centennial 37
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday Night - Key Games
It’s a 3A-heavy night in New Mexico high school basketball, with two critical matchups that could shake up district standings and state tournament seeding. Here’s a look at the key players to watch and NMPreps’ predictions.
3A: Bosque (17-7, 6-1) vs. Sandia Prep (13-11, 6-1)
This game has major implications for 3A bracket seeding, with the winner claiming the District 5-3A regular season title. In the latest bracketology, Bosque is sitting at an 8-seed, while Sandia Prep is a 10-seed, but tonight’s result could shift those projections. A Bosque win could push them into the 6-7 range, while a Sandia Prep victory could bump the Sundevils up to an 8 or 9-seed. A key factor will be how this result impacts other teams’ criteria points, potentially affecting different classification brackets as well.
One player to watch is Bosque’s standout sophomore guard, Josiah Wilson, a top-100 prospect averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals per game. For Sandia Prep, sophomore guards Chase Kendall and Jason Nawarskis are the X-factors—if they find their rhythm from beyond the arc, they can change the game.
Prediction: Bosque 60, Sandia Prep 58.
3A: Santa Fe Indian (15-8, 6-3) at Robertson (21-4, 7-2)
This matchup in Las Vegas, NM, has district tournament seeding on the line, with Santa Fe Indian aiming to grab a share of second place. The Braves took the first meeting 68-54 on February 4th, and another win would secure them the No. 2 seed in the district tournament bracket.
The Callado brothers—Dontrey (So.), Taivian (Fr.), and Kenyen (Sr.)—form a dynamic trio for Santa Fe Indian and could be the difference-makers. However, Robertson, fresh off a big win over St. Michael’s, looks primed for another deep postseason run. The Cardinals counter with their own trio in Jesse James Gonzales (Sr.), George Smith (Fr.), and Nathan Gonzales (So.). Expect a battle.
Prediction: Robertson 61, Santa Fe Indian 60 (2OT).
