Week 14 Top Player Performances: Love & Benally Shine

NMPreps list of the top player performances from Wednesday night in New Mexico high school girls basketball. #nmpreps

Leilani Love (2023) scores a game-high 24 points as the Albuquerque High Bulldogs move into the District Tournament championship with a win over Capital.

Sandia Matadors win again, 68-43 over West Mesa, and move into the semifinals against 2-seed Farmington. Freshman Sydney Benally led the way with 18 points.

