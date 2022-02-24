 NMPreps - Week 14 Top Player Performances: Love & Benally Shine
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 07:42:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Week 14 Top Player Performances: Love & Benally Shine

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps list of the top player performances from Wednesday night in New Mexico high school girls basketball. #nmpreps

Junior Forward Leilani Love Drops 24-points

Leilani Love (2023) scores a game-high 24 points as the Albuquerque High Bulldogs move into the District Tournament championship with a win over Capital.

Sandia Matadors win again, 68-43 over West Mesa, and move into the semifinals against 2-seed Farmington. Freshman Sydney Benally led the way with 18 points.

Continue Here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}