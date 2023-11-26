Saturday, November 25th, witnessed snowfall, intense rivalries, and the crowning of four state champions. La Cueva High School secured the 6A crown, Artesia High School claimed the 5A state championship, Lovington High School clinched the 4A title, and St. Michael's High School emerged victorious in the 3A category. Artesia celebrated its state-leading 32nd title, while Lovington marked its 20th championship.

No. 3 La Cueva 35, No. 1 Cleveland 14 - F

In a highly anticipated clash for the 6A New Mexico high school football state championship, La Cueva emerged victorious with a convincing 35-14 win over Cleveland. The game showcased a thrilling display of skill, determination, and championship-caliber performances. The first quarter saw Cleveland taking an early lead with a 4-yard touchdown run by Harris Mbueha, putting them up 7-0 after the successful kick by Miguel Quinones. However, La Cueva quickly responded with a powerful offensive surge. Cheeto Lumbrera III paved the way for La Cueva's comeback, scoring on a 3-yard run that was followed by Chance Whitmire's successful kick, leveling the score at 7-7. La Cueva continued to build momentum, and Cameron Dyer's spectacular 88-yard run into the end zone marked a turning point in the game, putting La Cueva in the lead. The second quarter further solidified La Cueva's dominance as Dyer showcased his speed and agility with a remarkable 72-yard run, extending the lead with Whitmire's successful kick. Cleveland fought back, with Chuka Tutman scoring on a 1-yard run and Quinones adding the extra point, closing the gap. However, La Cueva remained relentless, and Lumbrera III's explosive 66-yard run, accompanied by Whitmire's successful kick, extended their lead. The halftime score stood at 21-14 in favor of La Cueva. The second half continued to be a showcase of La Cueva's offensive prowess. Dyer's arm came into play as he connected with Nate Silva for a 7-yard touchdown pass, widening the gap. With Whitmire's successful kick, La Cueva took a commanding 28-14 lead. In the fourth quarter, La Cueva sealed the deal with another touchdown, securing their victory in the state championship. The final score, 35-14, highlighted La Cueva's resilience, strategic execution, and determination to claim the 6A title. With this win, La Cueva closed out the season with a 10-3 record, while Cleveland concluded their impressive campaign with a 9-4 record. The 2023 6A New Mexico high school football state championship game will be remembered as a showcase of talent and the crowning moment for La Cueva.

No. 2 Artesia 35, No. 1 Roswell 21 - Final

In a historic clash between Roswell and Artesia, separated by a mere 40 miles, the two teams met for the first time in an NMAA state championship game, adding a layer of intensity to an already highly anticipated matchup. The previous encounter had seen the Coyotes secure a 29-8 victory at Wool Bowl, setting the stage for a rematch that promised fireworks. The game, played at the legendary Bulldog Bowl, drew an impressive crowd of 7,400 spectators. Artesia wasted no time making an impact, orchestrating a magnificent opening drive that culminated in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Nye Estrada to Ethan Conn. Despite a missed PAT, the Bulldogs took an early 6-0 lead. Roswell responded with a focus on Bryce Sanchez, a key player in their arsenal. However, Artesia's defense rose to the occasion, sacking Roswell's Manny Fuentez twice and forcing a punt. Seizing momentum, the Bulldogs executed a successful block on the punt, setting up a prime opportunity at the Bulldogs' 18-yard line. The Coyotes capitalized on this chance, with Fuentez orchestrating an impressive 4-yard scoring run. With the successful PAT, Roswell claimed a 7-6 lead, showcasing their resilience. As the first quarter concluded with Roswell ahead, Artesia unleashed a powerful offensive display in the second quarter. Nye Estrada's precision passing resulted in two spectacular touchdowns—one a 45-yard throw to Ethan Conn and the other a stunning 91-yard connection with Juan Diego Duran. The Bulldogs closed the first half with a 21-7 advantage. The halftime stats reflected the intensity of the battle, with both teams showcasing offensive prowess. Roswell's Bryce Sanchez and Artesia's Frankie Galindo played pivotal roles in their respective teams' ground games, while quarterbacks Manny Fuentez and Nye Estrada showcased their passing skills. Roswell opened the second half with a crucial drive, culminating in a 3-yard touchdown run by Bryce Sanchez. Closing the gap to 21-14, the Coyotes signaled their determination to make a comeback. However, Artesia swiftly responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Estrada to Duran, extending their lead to 28-14. Estrada's fourth touchdown pass showcased his exceptional decision-making and precise throws. Just as Artesia seemed to be pulling away, Roswell engineered a game-changing moment. Xai Carrasco intercepted Estrada's pass on 4th and 20, returning it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Coyotes closed the third quarter trailing 28-21, injecting newfound energy into the game. As the fourth quarter commenced, Artesia faced a challenging situation, 3rd and 28 from their own 2-yard line. However, the Bulldogs executed a remarkable 58-yard punt return by Jesse Armendariz, setting them up at the Roswell 17-yard line. Despite some penalties, Artesia found the end zone with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Estrada to Duran, extending their lead to 35-21. In the final minutes, Roswell's hopes suffered a significant blow as quarterback Manny Fuentez went down with an injury. Despite a valiant effort, Artesia's defense capitalized on the situation, securing a strip sack and fumble recovery. With just over four minutes remaining, Artesia held a commanding lead and appeared destined for their 32nd title. The final whistle confirmed Artesia's victory in the Class 5A championship, with a final score of 35-21. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 12-1 record, while Roswell, despite a stellar campaign, concluded at 12-1. The packed house at the legendary Bulldog Bowl witnessed an unforgettable battle, with Artesia etching their name in history with Blue Trophy #32.

No. 2 Lovington 57, No. 4 Portales 21 - Final

In a highly anticipated showdown for the 4A NMAA New Mexico high school football championship, the No. 2 Lovington Wildcats faced off against their district rival, the No. 4 Portales Rams. The game unfolded with Lovington making an early statement. Wyatt Gomez, the Wildcats' quarterback, orchestrated an impressive opening drive, connecting with Anson Marquez for a touchdown, giving Lovington an early 7-0 lead. Lovington continued to assert dominance in the second quarter, with Gomez showcasing his accuracy by finding Cesar Gonzalez for a touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0. The Wildcats' offensive prowess was on full display as they built a substantial lead. Gomez orchestrated a series of electrifying plays, connecting with Elijah Rivero for another touchdown, further widening the gap to 29-7 with 2:22 left in the second quarter. Before halftime, Lovington wasn't finished. Gomez continued his stellar performance, throwing another touchdown pass to Gonzalez, pushing the lead to 36-7 with just 57 seconds remaining in the half. Gomez's remarkable display continued throughout the game, with a total of five touchdowns and over 300 yards passing. Receiver Cesar Gonzalez emerged as a key playmaker, scoring multiple times on receptions from Gomez. Lovington's victory in the championship game solidified their status as a football powerhouse, securing their 20th state championship win. Only Artesia has more state championships, claiming their 32nd title on the same Saturday. The final score reflected Lovington's dominance, with the Wildcats emerging victorious with a convincing 57-21 win over the Portales Rams. This championship victory adds another chapter to Lovington's storied football history and further establishes their legacy in New Mexico high school football.

No. 1 St. Michael's 21, No. 2 Robertson 16 - Final

In the midst of an unexpected winter storm that blanketed Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the iconic Ivan Head Stadium—home to the 2023 3A New Mexico high school football state championship—an incredible display of community spirit unfolded. Faced with the challenge of snow-covered bleachers, fields, and walkways, a united effort from the St. Michael's football family, including parents, friends, and some Santa Fe public school employees, came to the rescue. Their collective dedication ensured the venue's readiness, epitomizing the resilience and unity embedded in the sport. The championship game commenced with the Robertson Cardinals taking an early lead. Quarterback Jesse James Gonzales orchestrated a dynamic opening drive, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Quik Cordova. Robertson surged ahead 7-0, showcasing more offensive yards in one drive than in their entire previous encounter. However, St. Michael's quickly responded, as Soren Annon broke free for a spectacular 78-yard touchdown run, leveling the score at 7-7. The back-and-forth nature of the game continued, with Aaron Doss converting a 38-yard field goal to give Robertson a slim 10-7 lead at halftime. Defensive highlights emerged in the second quarter when St. Michael's DE Ryan Hunt recorded a school record-tying sack. Both teams faced challenges moving the ball, creating a defensive struggle throughout the contest. The Horsemen's defense stepped up in the second half, with Sabiani Rios-Guevara securing his sixth interception of the season. Despite a touchdown run from Mathias Duran and a blocked PAT, St. Michael's held a precarious 13-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In a pivotal moment, the St. Michael's defense made a crucial stop on fourth down, setting the stage for a late-game surge. Lucas Gurule's remarkable 17-yard touchdown reception from Reed Bass extended the lead to 21-10 with 3:18 remaining. Robertson fought back with determination, mounting a clutch drive resulting in a Mateo Contreras touchdown reception. However, time ran out for the Cardinals, and St. Michael's secured a hard-fought victory with a final score of 21-16. This marks St. Michael's head coach Joey Fernandez's fourth state championship and the school's sixth overall. Fernandez secured titles in 2003, 2007, and 2012. With 11 wins this season, Coach Fernandez now boasts 191 career victories since the inception of his coaching journey in 2002, solidifying his place among the coaching greats in New Mexico. This accomplishment elevates him to the eighth position in all-time career wins in New Mexico and the seventh spot for most career wins at a single New Mexico school. Notably, Coach Fernandez has devoted his entire 23-year coaching career to St. Michael's, leaving an indelible mark on the program.

