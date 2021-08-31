Week 2 Awards: All-New Mexico Team, Player of the Week, & Honor Roll List
NMPreps continues highlighting the top players in the state of New Mexico and home to the official All-New Mexico team for each week and Player of the Week. New Mexico folks talking New Mexico sports. #nmpreps
North Player of the Week: Aden Chavez, Cibola HS
The number one ranked quarterback in New Mexico guided the Cibola Cougars to a huge win over Las Cruces High School. Chavez threw for 361-yards and 4-touchdowns in the win moving the Cougars to 1-1 on the season.
South Player of the Week: Wyatt Gomez, Lovington HS
The Wildcats quarterback threw for 409-yards and 5-touchdowns in the win over Roswell during week two. The Lovington Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the season and currently ranked 18th in the state (No. 1 in 4A). This was the first game for the 2024 quarterback who ended going 22 of 35 on passes.
Week 2 All-New Mexico Team (Top 20)
QB: Josh Gerado, Volcano Vista HS
QB: Dylan Quartieri, Raton HS
RB: Martell Mora, Santa Fe HS
WR: Adam Aguilera, Lovington HS
WR: Kieran Cordova, Volcano Vista HS
WR: Patrick Shay, Farmington HS
WR: Kellan Gehres, Albuquerque Academy
DEF: Issac Hinson, Lovington HS
DEF: Christian Valenzuela, Organ Mountain HS
DEF: Fabian Lozoya, Organ Mountain HS
DEF: Brody Whitaker, Albuquerque Academy
DEF: Kenyon Singleton, Hobbs HS
DEF: Ivan Reyes, Santa Teresa HS
DEF: Isaiah Ortiz, West Las Vegas HS
DEF: Joseph Perez, Lovington HS
DEF: Levi Burelsmith, Estancia HS
DEF: Brendan Johnson, Eldorado HS
K: Logan Fuller, Hope Christian HS
OL/DL: seeking weekly nominations - grinejosh@yahoo.com/505-414-4313