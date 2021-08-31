Week 2 Awards: All-New Mexico Team, Player of the Week, & Honor Roll List

NMPreps continues highlighting the top players in the state of New Mexico and home to the official All-New Mexico team for each week and Player of the Week. New Mexico folks talking New Mexico sports. #nmpreps

North Player of the Week: Aden Chavez, Cibola HS

The number one ranked quarterback in New Mexico guided the Cibola Cougars to a huge win over Las Cruces High School. Chavez threw for 361-yards and 4-touchdowns in the win moving the Cougars to 1-1 on the season.

South Player of the Week: Wyatt Gomez, Lovington HS

The Wildcats quarterback threw for 409-yards and 5-touchdowns in the win over Roswell during week two. The Lovington Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the season and currently ranked 18th in the state (No. 1 in 4A). This was the first game for the 2024 quarterback who ended going 22 of 35 on passes.

Week 2 All-New Mexico Team (Top 20)

QB: Josh Gerado, Volcano Vista HS

QB: Dylan Quartieri, Raton HS

RB: Martell Mora, Santa Fe HS

WR: Adam Aguilera, Lovington HS

WR: Kieran Cordova, Volcano Vista HS

WR: Patrick Shay, Farmington HS

WR: Kellan Gehres, Albuquerque Academy

DEF: Issac Hinson, Lovington HS

DEF: Christian Valenzuela, Organ Mountain HS

DEF: Fabian Lozoya, Organ Mountain HS

DEF: Brody Whitaker, Albuquerque Academy

DEF: Kenyon Singleton, Hobbs HS

DEF: Ivan Reyes, Santa Teresa HS

DEF: Isaiah Ortiz, West Las Vegas HS

DEF: Joseph Perez, Lovington HS

DEF: Levi Burelsmith, Estancia HS

DEF: Brendan Johnson, Eldorado HS

K: Logan Fuller, Hope Christian HS

OL/DL: seeking weekly nominations - grinejosh@yahoo.com/505-414-4313