NMPreps.com's list of top player performances from last week in New Mexico high school baskeball

HIGHLAND

Jose Murillo- 15 pts, 18 rebs, 4 blks vs La Cueva, 13 pts, 13 rebs vs Cibola

Erasmo Carreon- 20 pts, 8 rebs, 3 ast vs Cibola

Continue viewing here