TOP 25 TEAMS

#1 Cleveland (2-0) will play host to Amarillo High School (0-1) out of Texas. The Amarillo Sandies enter the this week after a 35-7 loss in their opener to Midland Legacy TX. The Storm behind a stout defense led by top ranked recruit Stratton Shufelt beat the second ranked La Cueva Bears last week, 27-7. Cleveland enters the game as a (-4.5) point favorite.

#4 Rio Rancho (2-0) travels south this week to take on Eastlake High School, Texas (1-0). The pair met last season with the Rams coming out ahead 13-7 in Rio Rancho. The Rams, a more balanced team this season is averaging nearly 400 yards of offense. Junior QB JJ Arellano started in week two and is coming off a 256-yard, 4 touchdown passing day in their win over Eldorado.

#6 Artesia (2-0) heads to the Hub City to take on the Belen Eagles (0-2) who have yet to take flight. The Artesia Bulldogs again looking like the favorite to take home another state championship received a big game from RB Frankie Galindo who filled in after starting as RB-2.

#7 Roswell (2-0) will look to claim the title as the second best team from the southeastern region of New Mexico. The Coyotes are favored (-15.5) over #11 Hobbs this week. Roswell averaging over 50 points per game will look to this high powered offense against the Hobbs Eagles.

#8 Los Lunas (2-0) and #9 Farmington (2-0) provide the northwest corner with an all top ten game this week. Los Lunas off a week two win over Alamogordo (36-7) is a -1.5 favorite over the home team. Farmington looked impressive in a 39-20 over Durango Colorado last week. A top-four seed is potentially on the line in this contest.

#10 Sandia (2-0) continues to climb the rankings and will play #20 Albuquerque High (1-0) who returns off a week 2 bye. After defeating Organ Mountain the Bulldogs (AHS) had an early season bye and take on a red hot Matadors team. Sandia defeated Piedra Vista last week, 16-0.

#12 West Mesa (1-1) will take on the Cibola Cougars (0-2) this week. The West Mesa Mustangs dropped their first game of the season against #5 Volcano Vista last week. The Mustangs will continue to build off star quarterback Elijah Brody (2024) who had a better second half last week.

#14 Alamogordo (1-1) looks to battle out of a trap game against a Gadsden (2-0) team that is off to a solid start. The Alamogordo Tigers fell to #8 Los Lunas last week, 36-7, and hope to avoid a let down this week. The Panthers (GHS) feature a top RB in Alfredo Andrade who is averaging 123 rushing yards per game.

#16 Las Cruces (0-2) continues to drop and will have another tough outing against Eastwood High School, Texas. The Bulldawgs (LCHS) are 20 point underdogs against Eastlake.

#18 Clovis (0-2) have a brutal schedule to start the season and will do battle against Randall High School, Texas. The Wildcats feature ATH Kash Roberts (2024) who has played well this season and will carry the Cats forward.

#19 Goddard (1-1) and #22 Deming (2-0) give us a 5A battle for a top-four seed in the 5A state playoff bracket. Goddard fell last week to Carlsbad (27-19) with Deming beat Organ Mountain, 33-6.

#21 Mayfield (1-0) had a week 2 bye and take on crosstown foe Organ Mountain (0-2) this week. The Trojans are 50 point favorites over the Knights. Mayfield QB Luke Linnan and RB Justin Madrid will guide the offense this season. Madrid rushed for 89 yards in the opening week win with Linnan passing for 124 yards.

#23 Piedra Vista (0-2) has played two top ten ranked teams (Sandia, Farmington) this season and will now look to overcome Durango Colorado. Durango fell last week to PV rival Farmington, 39-20. PV is looking to rebuild this season and still looking for their first win of the season.

#24 Bloomfield (2-0) shouldn't have any issue as they travel to Grants (1-1) to take on the Pirates. The Bobcats running back Kaden McCown has 133 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 carries this season. Receivers Drew Perez (2024) and Andrew Blair (2024) each with over 100 yards receiving this season. Perez's totals being 192 yards and 4 touchdowns.

#25 Portales (2-0) continues to move along with ease through two weeks. The Rams shutout Ruidoso (54-0) last week and enter this week as a 25 point favorite against West Las Vegas (1-1). Rams junior quarterback Payton Culpepper has been superb this season tossing for 356 yards and 7 touchdowns on only 29 attempts.

LOOKING AHEAD: SATURDAY

#2 La Cueva (0-2) and #3 Centennial (0-2) square off in a battle for the top contender spot behind the Storm. Both teams fell to Cleveland in the opening two weeks and will look to earn their first win of the season. La Cueva enters the week after learning news that it would forfeit its season opening win over Rio Rancho for use of an ineligible player.

#5 Volcano Vista (2-0) will host #17 Carlsbad (1-1) this week as the Hawks (VVHS) make their case as a true title contender. Running back Alijah Gonzales is also starting to make a case for Mr. Football.