NMPreps - Week 3: New Mexico High School Girls Basketball Team Rankings

NMPreps Power 20 & Class-By-Class Team Rankings for the 2021 New Mexico High School Basketball Season. #nmpreps

NMPreps New Mexico Top-20 Team Rankings. All classifications combined here for the New Mexico Top-20 rankings. We will track each game week to week and determine who the best twenty teams in New Mexico are for the given season.

NMPreps Power-20 (April 5th, 2021)

No. 1 Hobbs Eagles (2-0): Beat Los Lunas 55-32, Beat Artesia 70-39.

No. 2 Volcano Vista Hawks (2-0): Beat Cleveland 65-32, Beat Cibola 63-45.

Continue to the rest of the rankings