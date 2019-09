#1 Volcano Vista 60, #16 Manzano 13: Nathan Sanchez (2020), the Volcano Vista quarterback, led the top-ranked Hawks to a 60-13 win on Friday night. Sanchez threw for 150 yards; two touchdowns and rushed for pair. The Hawks move to 4-0 on the season. Manzano drops to 1-3 on the season with the loss. Continue reading here.