NMPreps.com's week four (December 16th-21st) rankings in New Mexico high school basketball.

4A Basketball

No. 1 Valley Vikings (4-1): Went 2-0 last week. Beat Gadsden and Santa Teresa.

No. 2 Highland Hornets (3-1): Went 2-0 last week. Beat Gadsden, Santa Teresa.

No. 3 Hope Christian Huskies (2-3):Went 2-1 last week. Beat Clovis, Centennial. Lost Las Cruces.

