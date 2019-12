NMPreps.com's weekly team rankings in New Mexico high school basketball.

5A BASKETBALL - POWER 16

No. 1 Cleveland Storm (5-0): Went 3-0 last week with wins over Menaul (71-56), Rowell (90-41), and La Cueva (76-48). [Even]

No. 2 Onate Knights (8-0): Went 3-0 last week with wins over Rio Grande, Grants, and El Paso Hanks. [Up 2; Last Week 4]

No. 3 Volcano Vista Hawks (5-0): Went 3-0 last week with wins over Clovis, Las Cruces, and Atrisco Heritage Academy. [Up 2; Last Week 5]

Continue Viewing Here