NMPreps - Week 5 New Mexico High School Football Rankings

Week 5 New Mexico High School Football Rankings
The official NMPreps team rankings for the New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps
NMPREPS POWER 20 RANKINGS (ALL CLASSIFICATIONS)
1. Cleveland Storm (Rio Rancho, NM) - 3-0 Record. Beat Rio Rancho 44-0.
2. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (Las Cruces, NM) - 3-0 Record. Beat Centennial 28-20.
3. Rio Rancho Rams (Rio Rancho, NM) - 2-1 Record. Lost to Cleveland 44-0.
4. Clovis Wildcats (Clovis, NM) - 2-2 Record. Beat Carlsbad 55-20.
5. Farmington Scorpions (Farmington, NM) - 4-0 record. Beat Piedra Vista, 55-0.
6. Mayfield Trojans (Las Cruces, NM) - 2-1 Record. Beat Onate 32-10.
7. Los Lunas Tigers (Los Lunas, NM) - 2-0 Record. Beat Capital 44-7.
8. Centennial Hawks (Las Cruces, NM) - 1-2 Record. Lost to Las Cruces, 28-20.
9. Roswell Coyotes (Roswell, NM) - 2-1 Record. Beat Goddard 26-14
10. Goddard Rockets (Roswell, NM) - 2-1 Record. Lost to Roswell 26-14
11. Cibola Cougars (Albuquerque, NM) - 1-0 Record. Beat Volcano Vista, 49-33
12. Carlsbad Cavemen (Carlsbad, NM) - 2-2 Record. Lost to Clovis 55-20.
13. Volcano Vista Hawks (Albuquerque, NM) - 1-1 Record. Lost to Cibola, 49-33.
14. Grants Pirates (Grants, NM) - 3-0 Record. Beat Kirtland Central, 50-0.
6A Football Rankings - Cleveland Stays Number 1
5A Football Rankings - Farmington Now Number 1
4A Football Rankings - Grants Ranked Number 1
3A Football Rankings - Socorro Remains at 1