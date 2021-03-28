NMPreps - Week 5 New Mexico High School Football Rankings

The official NMPreps team rankings for the New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

NMPREPS POWER 20 RANKINGS (ALL CLASSIFICATIONS)

1. Cleveland Storm (Rio Rancho, NM) - 3-0 Record. Beat Rio Rancho 44-0.

2. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (Las Cruces, NM) - 3-0 Record. Beat Centennial 28-20.

3. Rio Rancho Rams (Rio Rancho, NM) - 2-1 Record. Lost to Cleveland 44-0.

4. Clovis Wildcats (Clovis, NM) - 2-2 Record. Beat Carlsbad 55-20.

5. Farmington Scorpions (Farmington, NM) - 4-0 record. Beat Piedra Vista, 55-0.

6. Mayfield Trojans (Las Cruces, NM) - 2-1 Record. Beat Onate 32-10.

7. Los Lunas Tigers (Los Lunas, NM) - 2-0 Record. Beat Capital 44-7.

8. Centennial Hawks (Las Cruces, NM) - 1-2 Record. Lost to Las Cruces, 28-20.

9. Roswell Coyotes (Roswell, NM) - 2-1 Record. Beat Goddard 26-14

10. Goddard Rockets (Roswell, NM) - 2-1 Record. Lost to Roswell 26-14

11. Cibola Cougars (Albuquerque, NM) - 1-0 Record. Beat Volcano Vista, 49-33

12. Carlsbad Cavemen (Carlsbad, NM) - 2-2 Record. Lost to Clovis 55-20.

13. Volcano Vista Hawks (Albuquerque, NM) - 1-1 Record. Lost to Cibola, 49-33.

14. Grants Pirates (Grants, NM) - 3-0 Record. Beat Kirtland Central, 50-0.

