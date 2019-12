NMPreps.com's team rankings for the week of December 23rd - December 29th.

5A BASKETBALL

No. 1 Cleveland Storm (7-0)

Week: Went 2-0 beating Mayfield (90-64) and Centennial (60-59).

Movement: Even (1)

No. 2 Onate Knights (10-0)

Week: Went 2-0 last week with wins over Silver (93-21) and Carlsbad (52-41).

Movement: Even (2)

No. 3 Volcano Vista Hawks (8-0)

Week: Went 2-0 last week with wins over West Mesa (76-46) and Manzano (64-52).

Movement: Even (3)

Continue Viewing Here