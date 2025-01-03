Week 6 Daily Dimes: New Mexico High School Basketball Preview January 3rd

NMPreps presents a preview of high school basketball games to watch across New Mexico today, with teams looking to build resumes, secure key wins, and make statements as district play nears.

At the Terry Darnell Holiday Classic, two bubble teams face off in a critical matchup. Bloomfield boasts a promising duo in Connor Castillo and Xavier Abernathy, while Bernalillo counters with the dynamic senior duo of Darrio Calabaza and Uriel Castro.

Prediction: Bernalillo 69, Bloomfield 61.