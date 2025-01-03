Published Jan 3, 2025
Week 6 Daily Dimes: New Mexico High School Basketball Preview January 3rd
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
NMPreps presents a preview of high school basketball games to watch across New Mexico today, with teams looking to build resumes, secure key wins, and make statements as district play nears.

Bloomfield (5-5) at Bernalillo (7-6), 7:45 PM

At the Terry Darnell Holiday Classic, two bubble teams face off in a critical matchup. Bloomfield boasts a promising duo in Connor Castillo and Xavier Abernathy, while Bernalillo counters with the dynamic senior duo of Darrio Calabaza and Uriel Castro.

Prediction: Bernalillo 69, Bloomfield 61.

