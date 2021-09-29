Week 6 New Mexico HS Football Players of the Week

New Mexico high school football weekly awards watch. NMPreps releases the official All-New Mexico team for the week and the NMPreps Player of the Week honors. #nmpreps

North Player of the Week

Damian Gallegos, RB (West Las Vegas HS): 8-touchdowns. Yes, you read that correctly the senior running back had 8-touchdowns last week. Gallegos also rushed for 290-yards in the win over Los Alamos last week.

South Player of the Week

Jake Barrera, RB (Artesia HS): The week of the running back as Jake Barrera takes the South Player of the Week. Barrera rushed for 334-yards breaking a long time rushing record in a win over Lovington.

Defensive Player of the Week

Adrian Lucero, (Estancia HS): The senior helped the Bears with a 59-14 during week six. Lucero recorded 9 total tackles along with a 49-yard pick-6.

All-New Mexico Team

