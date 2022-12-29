Week 6 Top Player Performances
NMPreps list of the top players in New Mexico high school basketball for the week. #nmpreps
Week 6 - Tuesday & Wednesday
Missing a player? Simple. Send a text to 505-414-4313 with stats and scores.
Alex Alfaro - Deming - 27 points, 14 rebounds vs Mayfield.
Alexis Dominguez - Highland - 21 points vs Ferris TX
Carlos Trujillo - Belen - 11 points vs West Las Vegas
Cedarius Yates - La Cueva - 14 points vs Santa Teresa
Daniel Lovato - La Cueva - 12 points vs Santa Teresa
Daniel Steverson - Cleveland - 25 points vs Artesia
Elijah Romero - Belen - 16 points vs West Las Vegas
Ezra Guest - Los Lunas - 14 points, 5 rebounds vs Central AZ.
Isaiah Denetclaw - La Cueva - 15 points vs Santa Teresa
Jalin Holland - Los Lunas - 35 points, 11 rebounds vs Central AZ.
Jason Lovato - Bernalillo - 26 points, 10 rebounds vs Belen.
Jesus Licon - Highland - 13 points vs Ferris TX
Jordi Rojo - Belen - 14 points vs West Las Vegas.
Nick Sanchez - Artesia - 24 points vs Cleveland
Raul Stanford - Highland - 11 points vs Ferris TX
Rylee Jarratt - Artesia - 10 points vs Cleveland
Sergio Acosta - Highland - 11 points vs Ferris TX
