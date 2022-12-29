News More News
Week 6 Top Player Performances

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps list of the top players in New Mexico high school basketball for the week. #nmpreps

Week 6 - Tuesday & Wednesday

Missing a player? Simple. Send a text to 505-414-4313 with stats and scores.

Alex Alfaro - Deming - 27 points, 14 rebounds vs Mayfield.

Alexis Dominguez - Highland - 21 points vs Ferris TX

Carlos Trujillo - Belen - 11 points vs West Las Vegas

Cedarius Yates - La Cueva - 14 points vs Santa Teresa

Daniel Lovato - La Cueva - 12 points vs Santa Teresa

Daniel Steverson - Cleveland - 25 points vs Artesia

Elijah Romero - Belen - 16 points vs West Las Vegas

Ezra Guest - Los Lunas - 14 points, 5 rebounds vs Central AZ.

Isaiah Denetclaw - La Cueva - 15 points vs Santa Teresa

Jalin Holland - Los Lunas - 35 points, 11 rebounds vs Central AZ.

Jason Lovato - Bernalillo - 26 points, 10 rebounds vs Belen.

Jesus Licon - Highland - 13 points vs Ferris TX

Jordi Rojo - Belen - 14 points vs West Las Vegas.

Nick Sanchez - Artesia - 24 points vs Cleveland

Raul Stanford - Highland - 11 points vs Ferris TX

Rylee Jarratt - Artesia - 10 points vs Cleveland

Sergio Acosta - Highland - 11 points vs Ferris TX

More: Continue Here - text to 505-414-4313

{{ article.author_name }}