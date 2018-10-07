Week 7 Final. Are you awake? October Brings More Questions.
NMPreps.com's review from the past week in New Mexico high school football.
#nmpreps
Related: Week 6 Final | Week 3 Final
Week seven. You came. You left.
Although we didn't have much movement and for the most part we know this week what we knew a week ago. However, we do have a few teams that want an invite to the conversation.
Saturday provided us with maybe one of the games of the season to remember. Friday night created the buzz and debate in 4A (finally some healthy back and forth).
So here we go.....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news