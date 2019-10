NMPreps.com highlights the game of the night, Joshua Grine gives his weekly picks and we take a look at the favorites.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Escalante (4-2) at Socorro (4-1): The game of the night gives us a 3A vs 2A contest between 2A Escalante and 3A Scorro. Socorro is ranked second in 3A football and a heavy favorite but can head coach Dusty Giles make things interesting? ....continue reading here.