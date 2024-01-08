In a week marked by limited on-court action, the dynamics of the New Mexico high school basketball landscape witnessed subtle yet impactful shifts in Week 7. The top tier of teams seems to have solidified their positions, creating a sense of stability as the new year unfolds. However, the middle of the pack, spanning rankings 9 through 19, resembles a chaotic game of musical chairs, with teams vying for position in a competitive race. Let's delve into the rankings, focusing on the top three teams and exploring how the rest of the field is shaping up as we progress further into the 2023-2024 season.

Top Three Teams (as of January 8th)

1. Highland Hornets (9-2 overall): The Hornets ascend to the pinnacle of the 4A rankings, trading places with the previously top-ranked Albuquerque Academy. Highland's recent triumph over West Mesa (56-55) showcased their resilience and determination. With notable victories over St. Pius X, Las Cruces, and Hope Christian, the Hornets are proving their mettle as serious contenders in the 4A realm.

2. Albuquerque Academy Chargers (8-2 overall): After an impressive six-week stint at the top, the Chargers relinquish their throne to the Highland Hornets. A setback came in the form of a 30-point loss to 5A Sandia (91-61) last week. Eager to bounce back, Albuquerque Academy aims to regroup and reassert its dominance in the 4A standings.

3. Valley Vikings (8-3 overall): The Vikings maintained their third spot in the rankings, enjoying a week of rest as they prepared for upcoming challenges. With an 8-3 overall record, Valley remains a formidable force in the 4A landscape, ready to make its mark in the battles that lie ahead.

