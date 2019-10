NMPreps.com's New Mexico High School football team rankings for the week of October 6th-12th.

NEW MEXICO TOP-25



No. 1 Volcano Vista High School (6-0, 1-0)

Movement: --. Last Week: Beat West Mesa, 48-7

No. 2 Cleveland High School (5-1, 1-0)

Movement: --. Last Week: Beat Atrisco Heritage, 52-0.

The top two spots in the overall NM top-25 remain the same but we have a couple teams making movement in the top-10. Continue Viewing Here