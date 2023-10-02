News More News
Week 8 Schedule

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps New Mexico High School Football Schedule for the Week of October 5ht-7th. #nmpreps #nmfootball

Thursday, October 5th

Capitan (1-5) at Hatch Valley (3-3), 7pm

Menaul (4-2) at Lordsburg (2-3), 6pm

Moriarty (4-2) at St. Pius X (2-4), 7pm

New Mexico Military (5-2) at Ruidoso (1-6), 6pm

Santa Teresa (0-6) at Mayfield, 7pm

Friday, October 6th

Atrisco Heritage (5-2) at Rio Rancho (4-2)

Carrizozo (1-5) at Animas (1-4)

Chaparral (0-5) at El Paso-Cathedral TX (3-3)

Chesterton Academy (1-4) at Mountainair (3-3)

Clayton (3-4) at Melrose (6-1)

Cloudcroft (0-5) at Hozho Academy (1-5)

Clovis (2-5) at Santa Fe (1-5)

Cobre (3-2) at Tularosa (4-2)

Dora (3-4) at Elida (3-3)

Eldorado (3-4) at Sandia (5-1)

Escalante (2-5) at Laguna-Acoma (2-4)

Eunice (5-2) at Hagerman (1-6)

Floyd (2-3) at Grady (4-2)

Grants (3-3) at Taos (2-4)

Highland (3-3) at Pojoaque Valley (3-3)

Hobbs (2-4) at Centennial (3-2)

Hondo Valley (1-3) at Gatway Christian (6-0)

Hope Christian (2-5) at Dexter (5-1)

Hot Springs (2-4) at Mescalero Apache (3-3)

Kirtland Central (2-4) at Pagosa Springs CO (2-3)

Logan (5-2) at Fort Sumner/House (5-0)

Los Lunas (5-2) at Albuquerque (1-5)

Loving (6-0) at Jal (5-1)

Magdalena (2-4) at Mesilla Valley (4-2)

McCurdy (5-1) at Santa Rosa (6-1)

Monument Valley AZ (1-5) at Navajo Pine (1-4)

Newcomb (2-4) at Thoreau (3-3)

Organ Mountain (0-6) at Carlsbad (1-5)

Raton (4-3) at West Las Vegas (6-2)

Rio Grande (1-5) at Valencia (3-3)

Roy/Mosquero (7-0) at Ramah (2-2)

Shiprock (0-6) at Gallup (0-6)

St. Michael's (4-3) at Robertson (5-1)

Volcano Vista (5-2) at Cibola (0-6)

West Mesa (4-2) at Farmington (4-2)

Wingate (2-4) at Zuni (2-4)

Saturday, October 7th

Bloomfield (6-0) at Silver (5-1), 1pm

Pine Hill (1-6) at Questa (0-6), 6pm

Tatum (4-3) at Dulce (3-3), 1pm

Valley (3-3) at Manzano (1-5), 11am

