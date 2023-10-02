Week 8 Schedule
NMPreps New Mexico High School Football Schedule for the Week of October 5ht-7th. #nmpreps #nmfootball
Thursday, October 5th
Capitan (1-5) at Hatch Valley (3-3), 7pm
Menaul (4-2) at Lordsburg (2-3), 6pm
Moriarty (4-2) at St. Pius X (2-4), 7pm
New Mexico Military (5-2) at Ruidoso (1-6), 6pm
Santa Teresa (0-6) at Mayfield, 7pm
Friday, October 6th
Atrisco Heritage (5-2) at Rio Rancho (4-2)
Carrizozo (1-5) at Animas (1-4)
Chaparral (0-5) at El Paso-Cathedral TX (3-3)
Chesterton Academy (1-4) at Mountainair (3-3)
Clayton (3-4) at Melrose (6-1)
Cloudcroft (0-5) at Hozho Academy (1-5)
Clovis (2-5) at Santa Fe (1-5)
Cobre (3-2) at Tularosa (4-2)
Dora (3-4) at Elida (3-3)
Eldorado (3-4) at Sandia (5-1)
Escalante (2-5) at Laguna-Acoma (2-4)
Eunice (5-2) at Hagerman (1-6)
Floyd (2-3) at Grady (4-2)
Grants (3-3) at Taos (2-4)
Highland (3-3) at Pojoaque Valley (3-3)
Hobbs (2-4) at Centennial (3-2)
Hondo Valley (1-3) at Gatway Christian (6-0)
Hope Christian (2-5) at Dexter (5-1)
Hot Springs (2-4) at Mescalero Apache (3-3)
Kirtland Central (2-4) at Pagosa Springs CO (2-3)
Logan (5-2) at Fort Sumner/House (5-0)
Los Lunas (5-2) at Albuquerque (1-5)
Loving (6-0) at Jal (5-1)
Magdalena (2-4) at Mesilla Valley (4-2)
McCurdy (5-1) at Santa Rosa (6-1)
Monument Valley AZ (1-5) at Navajo Pine (1-4)
Newcomb (2-4) at Thoreau (3-3)
Organ Mountain (0-6) at Carlsbad (1-5)
Raton (4-3) at West Las Vegas (6-2)
Rio Grande (1-5) at Valencia (3-3)
Roy/Mosquero (7-0) at Ramah (2-2)
Shiprock (0-6) at Gallup (0-6)
St. Michael's (4-3) at Robertson (5-1)
Volcano Vista (5-2) at Cibola (0-6)
West Mesa (4-2) at Farmington (4-2)
Wingate (2-4) at Zuni (2-4)
Saturday, October 7th
Bloomfield (6-0) at Silver (5-1), 1pm
Pine Hill (1-6) at Questa (0-6), 6pm
Tatum (4-3) at Dulce (3-3), 1pm
Valley (3-3) at Manzano (1-5), 11am