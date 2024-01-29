For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

In the thrilling landscape of New Mexico high school basketball, Week 9 showcased exceptional performances from standout players across the state. NMPreps is your go-to source for the latest on these remarkable athletes. Coaches, don't forget to submit stats and information by texting the publisher at 505-414-4313. #nmpreps

Holland's consistent and high-scoring performances underscore his impact as a key player for Los Lunas in the realm of New Mexico high school basketball.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday night, Holland continued his scoring dominance, tallying 28 points in Los Lunas' decisive 69-40 triumph over Manzano. His scoring contributions once again proved instrumental in steering his team to a comfortable victory.

On Friday night, Holland delivered an outstanding performance, dropping an impressive 41 points to lead Los Lunas to a narrow 58-57 victory over Santa Fe. His scoring outburst played a crucial role in securing the win for his team in a closely contested matchup.

Jalin Holland of Los Lunas showcased his scoring prowess in impressive back-to-back performances on the basketball court.

Bosque's Dominance:

In a commanding victory against East Mountain, Cooper Hautau exhibited an impressive triple-double, amassing 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals. Teammate Kyle Morris contributed with 13 points.

The Bosque squad continued their stellar form, securing a victory against Cottonwood. Oliver Tumolo achieved a rare triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Kyle Morris and Josiah Wilson also made significant contributions.

On Friday night, Bosque's Kyle Morris recorded 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Cooper Hautau achieved a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 steals. Luca Kalishman also made an impact with 12 points in his first varsity game.

Sandia's Rising Stars:

Against Farmington, Thomas Adams led the charge with an impressive performance, contributing 25 points, 5 assists, and 9 rebounds. Zaire Ndyabagye made his presence felt with 16 points and 7 rebounds against Farmington, while Gad Harris showcased his all-around skills with 12 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

In another noteworthy game against Eldorado, Isaiah Brown demonstrated his prowess with a stellar performance, recording 17 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, and 4 rebounds. Thomas Adams continued his impactful play with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists in the matchup. Zaire Ndyabagye displayed solid contributions with 10 points and 4 rebounds. Gad Harris, once again, played a key role, notching 7 assists and 7 rebounds in the game against Eldorado

Farmington's Upset:

In a thrilling 77-72 win over Sandia, Cody Vassar-Steen led the charge with 23 points, supported by Michael Beck's 13 points and Landon Begay's 15 points.

Valencia's Double-Double:

Damian Estrada of Valencia showcased his skills with a double-double, scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Jaguars' 66-46 victory over Los Alamos.

Volcano Vista vs. Cleveland Duel:

In a high-stakes game, David Lunn III of Volcano Vista delivered a stellar performance with 21 points, securing a crucial win against Cleveland. David Gutierrez also contributed with 15 points.

Grants vs. Valencia Nail-biter:

Grants clinched a close victory against Valencia with a final score of 69-66. Players Tristin Fernandez and Boudy Melonas shone brightly, scoring 25 and 26 points, respectively.

Clovis vs. Carlsbad District Opener:

The district opener between Clovis and Carlsbad saw a close battle, with Kyle Morris leading Clovis to a narrow 68-67 victory.

Hot Springs' Dynamic Duo:

Robertson's Impressive Performance:

In a district clash against Santa Fe Indian School, Mateo Contreras of Robertson scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Espanola Valley vs. Pojoaque Valley Thriller:

Espanola Valley secured a close 52-49 win over Pojoaque Valley, with Matthew Lovato scoring 16 points, including three 3-pointers.

Capital vs. Rio Grande Battle:

Santiago Bencomo led Capital to a 40-36 victory over Rio Grande, scoring 16 points. Santiago Gonzalez of Rio Grande displayed resilience with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Valley Shines:

In a thrilling Tuesday night matchup, Valley emerged victorious with a 65-60 win over Albuquerque Academy, showcasing an impressive display of talent in the tp three.

Leading the charge for Valley was Julian Chavez (2024), who delivered a stellar performance, pouring in 27 points and showcasing his defensive prowess with 7 steals. The dynamic scoring effort played a crucial role in securing the victory.

Supporting the team's success, Tyler Kozlowski (2024) contributed 13 points, Luciano Mondragon (2025) also made a significant impact, chipping in with 11 points to bolster the team's offensive production.