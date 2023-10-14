In a thrilling weekend of New Mexico high school football action, fans were treated to two exciting contests that showcased the incredible talent and competitiveness of these teams.#nmpreps

In a highly-anticipated 5A New Mexico high school football showdown, the Roswell Coyotes delivered a dominant performance, outshining the previously undefeated Artesia Bulldogs with a final score of 29-8. This game was not just a battle of the top-ranked teams but also a contest to determine who would maintain a perfect record.

Key Highlights:

Coyotes' Defensive Dominance: The defining factor of this game was the exceptional performance of the Roswell Coyotes' defense. They effectively shut down the Bulldogs' offense, leaving no room for Artesia to establish their rhythm throughout the match.

Top-Ranked Clash: This matchup featured the number one-ranked Artesia Bulldogs and the second-ranked Roswell Coyotes. It was a highly anticipated showdown, and the Coyotes proved that sometimes, the underdog can come out on top.

Explosive Offense: The Coyotes' offense was on fire, led by their quarterback, Manny Fuentez, who made his presence felt with pinpoint accuracy. He connected with Abey Toscano for an impressive 36-yard touchdown pass, setting the tone for Roswell's strong offensive performance.

Fuentez to Mitchell Connection: Fuentez continued to impress, throwing his second touchdown pass of the night, this time connecting with Malachi Mitchell. Their chemistry on the field was undeniable and contributed significantly to Roswell's lead.

Defensive Scoring: Mason Greathouse, a defensive end for the Coyotes, had a memorable moment, scoring on a spectacular 60-yard fumble return. This defensive touchdown widened the gap and, combined with an earlier field goal, extended Roswell's lead to 22-0.

Powerful Rushing Attack: Bryce Sanchez, the Coyotes' bruising running back, showcased his skills by accumulating over 180 rushing yards during the game. His ground game was instrumental in maintaining the pressure on the Bulldogs.

Closing the Game: Fuentez and Mitchell's connection wasn't done yet. They linked up once more for another touchdown, further solidifying Roswell's lead at 29-0. It was a statement of the Coyotes' offensive prowess.

Late Bulldog Response: Despite the tough night for Artesia, Josiah Rodriguez managed to score a late touchdown for his team in the fourth quarter, returning an interception for an impressive 78-yard pick-six. While this touchdown was a bright spot for the Bulldogs, it wasn't enough to overcome the Coyotes' lead, and the game ended with a score of 29-8.

The Roswell Coyotes' victory in this high-stakes matchup keeps their perfect record intact, moving to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in district 4-5A. Meanwhile, the Artesia Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season, dropping to 7-1 overall and 0-1 in district 4-5A. This game showed that in the world of high school football, rankings can be just numbers, as the Roswell Coyotes triumphed as the number two-ranked team against the top-ranked Bulldogs. This victory will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the rankings and the remainder of the season for both teams.