Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recaps
In a thrilling weekend of New Mexico high school football action, fans were treated to two exciting contests that showcased the incredible talent and competitiveness of these teams.#nmpreps
Roswell Fenced the Bulldogs, 29-8
In a highly-anticipated 5A New Mexico high school football showdown, the Roswell Coyotes delivered a dominant performance, outshining the previously undefeated Artesia Bulldogs with a final score of 29-8. This game was not just a battle of the top-ranked teams but also a contest to determine who would maintain a perfect record.
Key Highlights:
Coyotes' Defensive Dominance: The defining factor of this game was the exceptional performance of the Roswell Coyotes' defense. They effectively shut down the Bulldogs' offense, leaving no room for Artesia to establish their rhythm throughout the match.
Top-Ranked Clash: This matchup featured the number one-ranked Artesia Bulldogs and the second-ranked Roswell Coyotes. It was a highly anticipated showdown, and the Coyotes proved that sometimes, the underdog can come out on top.
Explosive Offense: The Coyotes' offense was on fire, led by their quarterback, Manny Fuentez, who made his presence felt with pinpoint accuracy. He connected with Abey Toscano for an impressive 36-yard touchdown pass, setting the tone for Roswell's strong offensive performance.
Fuentez to Mitchell Connection: Fuentez continued to impress, throwing his second touchdown pass of the night, this time connecting with Malachi Mitchell. Their chemistry on the field was undeniable and contributed significantly to Roswell's lead.
Defensive Scoring: Mason Greathouse, a defensive end for the Coyotes, had a memorable moment, scoring on a spectacular 60-yard fumble return. This defensive touchdown widened the gap and, combined with an earlier field goal, extended Roswell's lead to 22-0.
Powerful Rushing Attack: Bryce Sanchez, the Coyotes' bruising running back, showcased his skills by accumulating over 180 rushing yards during the game. His ground game was instrumental in maintaining the pressure on the Bulldogs.
Closing the Game: Fuentez and Mitchell's connection wasn't done yet. They linked up once more for another touchdown, further solidifying Roswell's lead at 29-0. It was a statement of the Coyotes' offensive prowess.
Late Bulldog Response: Despite the tough night for Artesia, Josiah Rodriguez managed to score a late touchdown for his team in the fourth quarter, returning an interception for an impressive 78-yard pick-six. While this touchdown was a bright spot for the Bulldogs, it wasn't enough to overcome the Coyotes' lead, and the game ended with a score of 29-8.
The Roswell Coyotes' victory in this high-stakes matchup keeps their perfect record intact, moving to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in district 4-5A. Meanwhile, the Artesia Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season, dropping to 7-1 overall and 0-1 in district 4-5A. This game showed that in the world of high school football, rankings can be just numbers, as the Roswell Coyotes triumphed as the number two-ranked team against the top-ranked Bulldogs. This victory will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the rankings and the remainder of the season for both teams.
Hobbs Eagles 56, Alamogordo Tigers 19 - Final
In a high-scoring showdown, the Hobbs Eagles secured a convincing victory over the Alamogordo Tigers, finalizing the score at 56-19. This game featured several notable plays and standout performances.
The Tigers faced a challenging night and experienced a significant setback with this loss, which dropped their overall record to 4-4. In district play, they now hold a 1-2 record. Despite the result, the Tigers remain determined as they prepare to host Centennial in their next contest.
The game's early stages saw a flurry of action. Hobbs quickly took the lead as Saul Armendariz powered through with a 14-yard touchdown run, and the extra point was good, putting Hobbs ahead 7-0 with 9 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Hobbs continued to assert themselves as Owen Callaway connected with Jeremiah Jacquez for a 31-yard touchdown pass, extending their lead to 14-0. Gabe Henry added to the onslaught with a 26-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 21-0, all in the first quarter.
Alamogordo fought back as Elijah Montoya launched a 48-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Martin, putting them on the scoreboard, with the score now at 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Hobbs didn't let up in the second quarter, as Saul Armendariz raced for a 51-yard touchdown run, and Jeremiah Jacquez bulldozed his way into the end zone from 2 yards out. Hobbs headed into halftime with a commanding 35-7 lead.
The Tigers displayed their resilience as Anthony Audette managed to find the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was blocked. The score was 35-13 as they looked to mount a comeback.
However, Hobbs continued their dominant performance, with Saul Armendariz breaking free for a 50-yard touchdown run, and Anthony Audette again found the end zone on a 10-yard run, though the extra point was once more denied. The third quarter concluded with Hobbs leading 42-19.
In the final quarter, Jeremiah Jacquez surged for an 8-yard touchdown run, securing the Eagles' dominance with a 49-19 lead.
Saul Armendariz added to his impressive tally with a 57-yard touchdown run, sealing the deal as Hobbs emerged victorious, with the final score reading 56-19. This game showcased the Eagles' offensive prowess and solidified their position in the district standings, setting the stage for more exciting matchups in the season ahead.
